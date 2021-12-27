Texas A&M men's basketball team rolls by Dallas Christian, 102-52

When the end of the bench forward from Houston slammed home the pass, A&M’s bench and the crowd erupted.

“That was pretty awesome,” Janecek said. “First points scored and it was really cool to look over and see everybody else get excited for you.

Five Aggie players finished with double-digit points, led by guard Hassan Diarra’s 16. Guard Marcus Williams and Aaron Cash posted 11, to go along with Cash’s team-high eight rebounds. Guard Hayden Hefner, who missed six games of the season due to injury, posted 10 points, including a put-back dunk of his own that brought the Aggie bench to its feet. He played a season-high 19 minutes.

“We have a lot of guys on the team that can’ really play,” Hefner said. “Really everybody. So, just any chance you get to go in the game, you’ve just got to do the right things, the little details. Do what the coaches ask at 100% on every rep.”

A&M faces a quick turnaround before its final nonconference game of the season, a 7 p.m. tip against Central Arkansas Wednesday at Reed Arena, but the somewhat unexpected 40 minutes of game experience was invaluable, no matter the competition, Hefner said.

“We got to work on a lot of things that we needed to work on in a game setting. It all helps when there is a crowd and playing with refs. It benefits you more, regardless of the opponent.”

