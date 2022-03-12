Texas A&M men's basketball team rolls by Arkansas into SEC title game

TAMPA, Fla. — The surging Texas A&M men’s basketball team isn’t leaving its NCAA tournament hopes to chance.

With three victories in three days over favored opponents at the Southeastern Conference tournament, the eighth-seeded Aggies not only have landed an unlikely spot in the championship game but almost certainly ensured their inclusion in the NCAA field of 68, too.

The Aggies (23-11) can earn the SEC’s automatic berth by beating ninth-ranked Tennessee (25-7) at noon Sunday. But even with a loss in the final, the Aggies are likely in — only weeks after looking like they had no shot at any postseason.

“That’s not up to me. I just go out there, and I play my game. That’s up to the higher-ups,” A&M leading scorer Quenton Jackson said after his 20-point performance helped the Aggies defeat 15th-ranked Arkansas 82-64 in the semifinals Saturday. “I try to make sure that me and my team are on the same page and we play as hard as we can every night.”

The Aggies beat a ranked opponent for the second straight day, with Jackson adding six assists, five rebounds and four steals.

A&M won its seventh straight and eighth in its last nine after going through an eight-game losing streak.

“It’s really just a testament to what we’ve been preaching to each other all week,” A&M sophomore guard Hayden Hefner said. “We know that for us to have a chance to win any game, it’s got to start with our energy level and how we attack the game.”

A&M has received great play from its role players during its winning streak including Hefner, who came off the bench for nine points in 17 minutes, hitting 4 of 8 field goals.

“I would go even further and say it’s a testament of everything that we have done since the year started, all the work that we put in from boot camp to individuals to practices to all that,” Jackson said. “It’s a testament of all of that.”

Sophomore guard Hassan Diarra, whose clutch 3-pointer gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in their tournament opener against Florida, had 12 points. Sophomore forward Henry Coleman III and junior guard Tyrece Radford, who both played key roles in Friday’s 67-62 upset of fourth-ranked and top-seeded Auburn, added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Arkansas (25-8) split a pair of close games with the Aggies during the regular season but was no match in the third meeting, falling behind 36-24 at halftime.

Arkansas graduate guard Stanley Umude had 20 points, making 7 of 13 shots. Senior guard Au’Diese Toney added 18 points. Senior guard JD Notae, Arkansas’ leading scorer, got in early foul trouble and wasn’t a factor. He finished with five points, hitting 2 of 8 field goals and missing all five 3-point attempts.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said his team “got totally outplayed.”

“I think JD, obviously the foul trouble was problematic,” Musselman said. “It wasn’t just offense. I can’t remember JD’s defense like that since we’ve been together, so it was both sides of the basketball to be honest with you.”

The Aggies built a double-digit lead for the third straight day. In the previous two games, A&M lost a 16-point lead against Florida and nearly letting a 20-point advantage slip away against Auburn.

This time, the Aggies didn’t waver.

Arkansas, the No. 4 seed after winning 14 of 16 games to end the regular season, used an 8-0 burst to trim an 11-point deficit to 47-44. But A&M was hardly rattled, rebuilding the lead to 11 over the next three minutes and hiking it to 68-52 on Radford’s three-point play with 6:30 left.

A&M made 31 of 61 field goals (50.8%), including 8 of 15 on 3-pointers (53.3%). Arkansas made 23 of 53 field goals (43.3%), including 3 of 18 on 3-pointers (16.7%).

A&M had a 38-25 rebounding edge against a team with more size, just as Florida and Auburn had a much taller frontline.

“Our only chance is to be an overachiever and overcomer,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.

The Aggies advanced to the SEC title game for the second time since joining the league. A&M lost to Kentucky in overtime in the 2016 title game.

NOTES — ESPN.com’s Joe Lunardi updated his mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game Saturday night between Virginia Tech and Duke, moving the Aggies into the last four in the field along with Michigan, Wyoming and Virginia Tech. ... Tennessee advanced with 69-62 victory over Kentucky. The Vols beat A&M 90-80 during the regular season in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Feb. 1. ... A&M has won back-to-back games over ranked teams for the first time since beating sixth-ranked Kansas and 25th-ranked Texas Tech on Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, 2007.