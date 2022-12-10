Texas A&M men's basketball team resets after third nonconference loss

After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team lost its eighth straight game last season in a blowout against Auburn, head coach Buzz Williams gathered his coaches to pour over the numbers and figure out what was wrong.

The result was A&M winning 12 of its last 15 games with a runner-up finish in the National Invitation Tournament.

Williams said he went through the same ritual over the last week after the Aggies’ 86-71 loss to Boise State in Fort Worth on Dec. 3, hoping to spark a similar turnaround about three months earlier in the season.

“It was eerily similar,” Williams said. “I called the staff to come to my house, and we just sat outside for a long period of time until we had the staff Christmas party that evening, and we kind of methodically went about it the same way. Some opinions were involved, but [we] tried to get the emotion out and just say here’s an eight-game sample. What are the common threads that are good? And what is it that in the three losses, we can learn from?”

The staff detected three common themes: energy to start games, players who can overcome negative situations and entire lineups that don’t fall victim to negative emotions.

Statistically, the Aggies (5-3) need to be more efficient rebounders, especially on the defensive end. A&M ranks 326th in the nation in defensive rebounds per game at 22.5 per game. That begins with the Aggies’ guards helping crash the boards.

“During film, [Williams] talked to me and Wade [Taylor IV] about it and just the importance of not leaking out and just assuming that our bigs are going to get it, because guard rebounds are really important for our team,” sophomore guard Many Obaseki said.

A&M also ranks 317th in 3-point percentage defense with opponents hitting 37.4% of its shots from behind the arc. Most notably, Colorado hit 16 3-pointers in A&M’s 103-75 loss during the Myrtle Beach Invitational last month.

Williams’ defense is predicated on forcing teams to shoot more 3-pointers, but the goal also is for the team to be in position to contest those shots.

“What we’re trying to address is out of rotation when those 3s occur ... what changes can we make,” Williams said. “A little bit of it is the volume. The volume doesn’t concern us. It’s what happens leading up to that shot and can we finish the possession with a rebound.”

Finally, A&M’s finishing around the rim has to improve, Williams said. Against Boise State, the Aggies were able to get to the rim on 50% of their possessions, but they made just half of those shots. On the season, the Aggies are shooting 60.2% inside, according to barttorvik.com.

“They made it known that we’re a better team than that,” Obaseki said of conversations with the coaching staff. “We should not be finishing 50% at the rim, and we get to the rim 50% of the time. So we have to convert on our layups and that’s what we do. We wake up in the morning and get to the gym and we work on it.”

The Aggies’ first test after a week of introspection comes against Oregon State at 5 p.m. Sunday at Reed Arena. The Beavers (4-5) rank 217th nationally according to kenpom.com. It’s an important warmup before the Aggies travel to face No. 30 Memphis a week later.

After that, the Aggies will have three nonconference home games left before Southeastern Conference play begins.

“That’s really big,” Obaseki said of the final nonconference stretch. “I think just being prepared for that, just being prepared of us to be favored in those kind of games, because last year in conference we were losing games by a possession or two, three possessions or four possessions. The things that we’re figuring out right now is what’s going to help us prepare to win those games come time for conference.”

• NOTES — A&M senior forward Ethan Henderson is still not with the team due to a non-disciplinary, non-injury related situation, Williams said. He is not expected to return soon. ... A&M guard Hayden Hefner was cleared to practice Friday after missing the last two games due to an injury, but he did not practice due to an all-day final exam, Williams said. Guard Khalen Robinson, who also missed the last two games due to a heel injury, has been practicing sporadically to see how his healing has progressed.