Texas A&M men's basketball team receiving votes in AP, coaches' Top 25 polls

A wild week of upsets led to big changes in the Associated Top 25.
Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga (14-0, 3-0 West Coast) climbed back to the top spot on Monday, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC), but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona (14-1), Purdue (14-2) and Baylor (15-2) rounded out the top five. A&M (15-2, 4-0 SEC), riding an eight-game winning streak, received votes in both AP and the coaches poll. The Aggies had 10 points in AP for 35th place and 11 points by the coaches for 31st place. A&M will play 12th-ranked Kentucky (14-3) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.
AP Top 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking
Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (25) 14-2 1486 2
2. Auburn (36) 16-1 1482 4
3. Arizona 14-1 1320 6
4. Purdue 14-2 1255 7
5. Baylor 15-2 1238 1
6. Duke 14-2 1205 8
7. Kansas 14-2 1192 9
8. Wisconsin 14-2 1056 13
9. UCLA 11-2 1041 3
10. Houston 15-2 1036 11
11. Villanova 13-4 908 14
12. Kentucky 14-3 804 18
13. LSU 15-2 738 12
14. Michigan St. 14-3 681 10
15. Iowa St. 14-3 665 15
16. Southern Cal 14-2 618 5
17. Illinois 13-3 521 25
18. Texas Tech 13-4 509 19
19. Ohio St. 11-4 465 16
20. Xavier 13-3 427 17
21. Providence 14-2 350 23
22. Loyola Chicago 13-2 193 -
23. Texas 13-4 185 21
24. Tennessee 11-5 98 22
25. UConn 11-4 73 -
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego St. 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado St. 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, North Carolina 2, Indiana 2.