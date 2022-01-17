Texas A&M men's basketball team receiving votes in AP, coaches' Top 25 polls

Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga (14-0, 3-0 West Coast) climbed back to the top spot on Monday, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs had 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn (16-1, 5-0 SEC), but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1999-2000 after moving up two spots. Arizona (14-1), Purdue (14-2) and Baylor (15-2) rounded out the top five. A&M (15-2, 4-0 SEC), riding an eight-game winning streak, received votes in both AP and the coaches poll. The Aggies had 10 points in AP for 35th place and 11 points by the coaches for 31st place. A&M will play 12th-ranked Kentucky (14-3) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena.