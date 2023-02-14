Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams has described the Southeastern Conference schedule as a three-lap relay race. Through the first two laps of six games each, the Aggies posted a pair of 5-1 records.

The anchor leg of the season will begin at 8 p.m. Wednesday when the second-place Aggies (18-7, 10-2) host Arkansas (17-8, 6-6) at Reed Arena, and the last stretch will present A&M its biggest challenge.

“I completely understand what’s at stake,” Williams said. “I play possum. I really try to play possum in every scenario. I understand. I know sometimes my twang and my tone of voice ... I understand more than I act like it even when I’m trying to play possum. I get it.”

In the Aggies’ remaining six games of the season, they will face five opponents in the NCAA NET rankings’ quadrant I with Ole Miss being the only quadrant II team of the group. Three of the matchups — Tennessee and Alabama at home and Mississippi State on the road — feature top 40 opponents in the NET rankings with the Volunteers and Crimson Tide ranked in the top three.

So far this season, the Aggies are 2-4 against quadrant I opponents. That record is historically the most intriguing to the NCAA tournament selection committee.

“It’s high reward,” A&M guard Wade Taylor IV said of the final six games of the season. “But this is what we dreamed of as little kids growing up, being able to play in these big-time games on national television. It’s something we work for every day ... a lot of opportunities ... and we’re just going to take it head first.”

The goal for the Aggies is to wrap up a spot in the NCAA tournament field before they head off to the SEC tournament. Williams has said he believes the Aggies’ run to the conference tournament final last year did them no favors in the selection committee’s eyes, so the next six games before the SEC tournament may determine A&M’s fate.

“We know going towards the end of the season, the reward gets higher and the room for error gets smaller,” Taylor said.

The final leg of the race begins with Arkansas, the last quadrant I opponent A&M faced. The Aggies dropped that game 81-70 on Jan. 31 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M made just 15 of 39 field goals at the rim and a season-low 14 of 24 at the free-throw line.

“We’re very dependent upon it,” Williams said of free throws. “We’re dependent upon trying to get a team in rotation and making the right decision. Most of the time for us, those decisions need to be off two feet and with two hands.”

The Aggies will have their hands full again in both regards against Arkansas, which ranks 21st in the country in shot block percentage at 13.5%. The 13 shots that Arkansas blocked against the Aggies in Fayetteville were the most against A&M this season. Makhel Mitchell blocked seven, followed by Makhi Mitchell’s three.

“We have two very good shot blockers coming in, and I think bigs wise, you have to finish through them and play strong,” Williams said. “Chin to chest as [assistant coach Steve Roccaforte] says. Our guards will make smart decisions when they get down there. They’ve been working on that all week, playing off two feet and kicking out to shooters. I think we’re just preparing for it.”