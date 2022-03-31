Texas A&M men's basketball team loses to Xavier 73-72 in NIT championship

NEW YORK — Texas A&M super senior guard Quenton Jackson stood at the free-throw line, staring at the banner board behind the Madison Square Garden basket. The scoreline read Xavier 73, Texas A&M 72.

An A&M assistant coach made a beeline for the fifth-year senior, who returned this season to complete “unfinished business,” and engulfed him in a huge hug.

Jackson’s shoulders were heavy after attempting to carry his team through the last five minutes of the National Invitation Tournament final. But even his best vertical leap wouldn’t have been enough to contest a game-winning hook shot by 7-foot center Jack Nunge with 3.2 seconds remaining.

“I just tried to put pressure on the rim as much as I can, because I know that not only will it help my team but it will open up lanes and shots for my team,” Jackson said of his late-game effort. “I just tried to drive. I just tried to keep my head down and just tried to stay aggressive.”

Jackson hit two free throws to give A&M (27-13) a 72-71 lead with 26 seconds remaining in a game that featured 11 lead changes over the final 12 minutes. The largest lead over that stretch was five points by the Musketeers (23-13) with slightly more than four minutes to play.

Jackson, who finished with a game-high 23 points, scored seven of A&M’s final nine points. He went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line during that stretch.

“I thought he was phenomenal,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “Not just in the last 12 minutes. He has been a leader in the change in our program.”

A&M post Ethan Henderson swatted away Zach Freemantle’s layup attempt with six seconds left. But on the inbound play, Nunge broke into the paint, received a bounce pass, took one dribble and attempted a fade-away hook shot that glanced off the middle of the backboard and fell into the net with 3.2 seconds remaining for the game winner.

“We were playing our regular defense,” said A&M’s Henry Coleman III, who was guarding Nunge. “It was an unbelievable play. Credit to [A&M assistant coach Devin Johnson] on having a great defensive scheme all year, and even in that last possession, that was a very hard shot, very difficult shot he hit.”

A&M passed to Tyrece Radford just at the free-throw line on the ensuing inbound pass, but his eventual 3-point attempt at victory rattled inside the rim twice and bounced out as time expired.

Jackson was left in a trance as the buzzer sounded.

“When it didn’t go in, I don’t know,” Jackson said. “I just tried to stay positive and not let my emotions get the best of me in a time like that, not hang my head, just try to be a leader for the guys around me and stay strong.”

Thursday marked Jackson’s 10th career 20-point game. Nine came in the final 12 minutes of the game after Jackson spent five minutes on the bench after taking his third foul.

A&M’s inexperience caused problems with ball control at times. Seven of A&M’s 13 turnovers came in the second half, frequently off attempts to drive the line. Sophomore guard Hassan Diarra, who scored 12 points, turned the ball over three times in second half. Xavier produced seven points off the giveaways, five of which occurred while Jackson was on the bench. A&M freshman Wade Taylor IV and sophomore Hayden Hefner both coughed the ball up once, and junior Radford had two turnovers in the second half.

Williams said he wanted to buy Jackson as much time as he could while the senior was in foul trouble.

“I wanted to see if we could get to 13 minutes left to go in the game before I put him back,” Williams said. “We need him on the floor, and I knew that it was going to be a one-ish, two-ish possession game, and I knew we needed to try to buy as much time as we could to try and get him back, so he could finish the game.”

The game began as it ended in Xavier’s favor.

An early 11-2 run by the Musketeers, including five points by guard Colby Jones, pushed Xavier to its largest lead of the first half at 15-6. Jones finished with a team-high 21 points, hitting 3 of 5 from behind the arc.

But as A&M’s high-pressure defense and rebounding turned into transition offense, the Aggies were able to claw back into the game. A spot-up 3-pointer by Diarra gave the Aggies a 20-19 lead with 7:19 left in the first half — their first lead since hitting the game’s opening basket.

A&M later used a 16-6 run to close out the first half with a 40-32 lead.

Xavier took its first lead of the second half with 11:28 left to play thanks to an 8-0 run with back-to-back 3-pointers by Zach Freemantle and Jones, while Jackson was relegated to the bench.

While A&M fell one win shy of tying the school record for wins in a season, A&M played 40 games this year to set that school mark. The Aggies were the first team since Connecticut’s 2011 run to play 11 games in the month of March, a point which Williams proudly touted in the postgame press conference.

Jackson may not have finished the business of bringing hardware back to Aggieland, but he can rest assured in how he left the program, he said.

“I think it’s historical,” he said of the season. “It’s something I’ll probably remember for a long time, probably until I pass away, because I’ve never been through or seen anything happen like this in my life. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs but none like this with a group of guys who are just completely engulfed in everything that is going on around them, from our coaches to our players.”

