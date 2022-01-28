Texas A&M men's basketball team looks to end three-game skid against South Carolina

While the Gamecocks might not present the same kind of challenge Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU did, both Williams and Radford said it will be the most physically demanding game they have played to date. South Carolina ranks in the top 100 in most defensive categories and is 26th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 35th in defensive turnover percentage.

“We were not tough enough on Wednesday at LSU,” Williams said. “They beat us to way too many 50-50 balls. This game will have some remnants of 50-50 balls, tough guy plays on the glass, but it will be at a lot faster pace.”

The Aggies currently have four more NET quadrant I opponents on their schedule: Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama on the road and LSU at home. Winning two of those games would be optimum in lifting their resume but only if the Aggies win the other seven games on the schedule, including Saturday’s.

Williams said A&M showed promise against Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU, taking all three games to the final minute and losing by an average margin of five points. The losing skid has shown A&M’s players how small the margin of error has been them while also giving them proof that their postseason goals are still in reach, a slightly impassioned Quenton Jackson said.

“We lost three in a row in three tight games,” Jackson said. “It’s not like we just came out and didn’t do anything we were supposed to do and got demolished. We were in the game. Some of those games went to overtime. ... If you look at the spread, we weren’t even supposed to be in those games, but ... all that is opinionated. We come out and fight as hard as we can every game, and they didn’t go our way, but we’re trying to figure out how to get that done.”

