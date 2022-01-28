Texas A&M men's basketball team looks to end three-game skid against South Carolina

Junior guard Tyrece Radford knows the situation the Texas A&M men’s basketball team finds itself in seven games into Southeastern Conference play.
The Aggies (15-5, 4-3) have winning records overall and in conference but offer little to the NCAA tournament in regards to their resume.
“We haven’t lost to a bad team yet,” Radford said. “We haven’t beaten a good team either.”
The possibility of the former exists at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when A&M hosts South Carolina (12-7, 4-4) at Reed Arena, a reminder that the Aggies’ margin of error for the rest of the season is paper thin.
The Gamecocks enter Saturday’s matchup 108th in the NCAA’s NET rankings and 103rd by KenPom.com. It’s a stark contrast from the three NET quadrant I opponents the Aggies have faced during their recent three-game losing skid. A&M fought in all three games but lost each by narrow margins, and now the Aggies are in a must-win matchup with the Gamecocks if they’re to boost their chances of making the NCAA tournament.
“Coach Buzz [Williams] always preaches about the thin line — the line is so thin that you can’t see it,” Radford said. “That means we have very little space for error. We have to take advantage of those games, which we’ve done a poor job lately. We still have a lot of basketball to be played, so it will get better.”
While the Gamecocks might not present the same kind of challenge Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU did, both Williams and Radford said it will be the most physically demanding game they have played to date. South Carolina ranks in the top 100 in most defensive categories and is 26th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage and 35th in defensive turnover percentage.
“We were not tough enough on Wednesday at LSU,” Williams said. “They beat us to way too many 50-50 balls. This game will have some remnants of 50-50 balls, tough guy plays on the glass, but it will be at a lot faster pace.”
The Aggies currently have four more NET quadrant I opponents on their schedule: Tennessee, Auburn and Alabama on the road and LSU at home. Winning two of those games would be optimum in lifting their resume but only if the Aggies win the other seven games on the schedule, including Saturday’s.
Williams said A&M showed promise against Kentucky, Arkansas and LSU, taking all three games to the final minute and losing by an average margin of five points. The losing skid has shown A&M’s players how small the margin of error has been them while also giving them proof that their postseason goals are still in reach, a slightly impassioned Quenton Jackson said.
“We lost three in a row in three tight games,” Jackson said. “It’s not like we just came out and didn’t do anything we were supposed to do and got demolished. We were in the game. Some of those games went to overtime. ... If you look at the spread, we weren’t even supposed to be in those games, but ... all that is opinionated. We come out and fight as hard as we can every game, and they didn’t go our way, but we’re trying to figure out how to get that done.”