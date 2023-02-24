Among the endless abyss of digital video known as YouTube exists a grainy, VHS-recorded version of the 1980 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 matchup between Louisville and Shelby Metcalf’s Texas A&M men’s basketball team.

In the hour-and-a-half video is a demonstration of how far college basketball has come in 43 years. There is no score or time graphic on the broadcast. The shorts are, well, short. Without a shot clock, Louisville managed to run out nearly two minutes of game time as regulation wound down on a 53-53 tie that ultimately became a 66-55 Louisville win in double overtime.

The current edition of the Aggie men’s basketball team travels to Mississippi State for a 2:30 p.m. Saturday game carrying a 13-2 conference record, the best of any A&M team since that Metcalf-led squad at the dawn of the 1980s.

The former team went 14-2 in the Southwest Conference to win the regular season championship. The latter team is two wins away from a potential one-game battle for the Southeastern Conference title with first-place Alabama.

Mississippi State enters Saturday’s contest as the final team in the NCAA tournament’s projected field of 68 per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi with a NET ranking of 42nd. Lunardi has the Aggies as a six seed traveling to Denver to face 11th seed Florida Atlantic.

Despite what history says about a team with A&M’s resume, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams said he feels like his team is as much on the bubble as the Bulldogs (18-10, 6-9).

“We’re in the same position,” Williams said. “We were ranked 36th in the NET last year and didn’t get an invite.”

When reminded that his Aggies sit 22nd in the NET rankings, Williams was quick to note the final resume is yet to be completed.

“Today,” Williams said. “It’s still 10 days to go before the conference tournament.”

Four days removed from taking down the consensus No. 1 defense in the country in Tennessee, the Aggies will square off against the No. 3 defense in the SEC in the Bulldogs. On offense, 6-foot-10 senior forward Tolu Smith ranks first in the SEC in field goal percentage at 58.7% and leads the Bulldogs in scoring at 14.9 points per game.

“The paint and what transpires in the paint on both ends I think is what will be the key to the game,” Williams said.

While Mississippi State has its NCAA tournament hopes on the line, the Aggies are still fighting for their first conference title since the 2015-16 season. Finishing with two conference losses has been good enough to take the conference title in the SEC in every year since Kentucky went undefeated in 2014-15.

But Williams said the Aggies know winning the last three regular season games starting with Saturday’s in Starkville, Mississippi, won’t be easy.

“When you play Tennessee, this has to be the biggest [game of the season], right?” Williams said. “Yeah, it is. It’s the biggest one. And now here we are two and a half days later and Mississippi State is bigger than that one. And so the crescendo of the endurance required — it’s hard to relive any of it You’ve got to move on. Even though it’s good and you want to enjoy it, you have to move on.”

• NOTES — The timetable for A&M sophomore guard Manny Obaseki’s return to action is still in question, Williams said Friday. Obaseki fractured his hand in the Aggies’ SEC opener against Florida on Jan. 4 and has not played since. He was cleared to return to practice last week. “I think he’s starting to get his wind a little bit, because he’s been doing more skill work and bits and pieces of practice, and we haven’t had any hiccups,” Williams said. “He’s been back to the doctor to confirm everything is fine.”