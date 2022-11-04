Texas A&M men's basketball team looks improved in exhibition win over Texas A&M-Kingsville

Few have the kind of perspective on the Texas A&M men’s basketball program like Texas A&M-Kingsville head coach Johnny Estelle. For three of the four years that Buzz Williams has been the Aggies’ head coach, his A&M squad has opened its season with an exhibition game against his longtime friend.

Estelle said he saw something different in the Aggies on Friday as they routed his Javelinas 90-47 at Reed Arena.

“This is a [NCAA] tournament team,” Estelle said. “I’m not surprised what Buzz and his staff has accumulated here. I think I said this the very first time [we played]. It takes time. This is the year that I think you’re going to really see what Buzz and his staff has put together, because that team that was out there that we just got through playing is hard to play against.”

The Aggies shot 60% from the field and 50% from behind the 3-point line. Most notably, the Aggies hit 18 of 21 free throws, blowing away the 70% they shot last season.

A&M true freshman forward Solomon Washington paced all scorers with 15 points, while pulling in six rebounds and dishing out two assists. Save for transfer guard Khalen Robinson, every Aggie who logged more than seven minutes — 12 players in all — scored at least three points. Four finished in double figures with guard Wade Taylor IV scoring 11 points, and guard Hayden Hefner and forward Julius Marble each scoring 10.

Taylor said the exhibition served as a test compared to the team’s effort against the Javelinas last season — a nail-biting 76-72 Aggie win.

“We used last year’s game as a lesson that we needed to learn form this year,” Taylor said. “We were talking about it the whole week. We only won by four points. They had 16 offensive rebounds. We turned the ball over 22 times last year. We just went to practice this week trying to focus on those things to help make sure we get a win this time.”

The Aggies forced 18 turnovers that resulted in 21 points and scored 27 points on the fast break.

“I do think that our adjustments and running our defense the second year, you could see some of that tonight,” Williams said. “I think some of the things that we’re doing in early offense fit our personnel, which allows us to play ... probably at a better pace. I think the depth of our team should be a positive. And I think in time the versatility of how we can mix and match ... could be really good for us.”

During the first half and into the second, Williams rolled out five-man substitutions, allowing two lineups of players to play together. A&M started guard Dexter Dennis, Taylor, guard Tyrece Radford, Washington and Henry Coleman III. The second unit consisted of Robinson, Hefner, Anderss Garcia, Marble and guard Manny Obaseki. At the end of the first half, the majority of the first unit finished with a plus-12 margin, while the second unit won the matchup with a plus-17.

Williams said he originally wanted to mix and match the lineups more in the second half but decided to ride with the line changes until the second media timeout of the second half, because both lineups were in a groove.

“Honestly, I want to say the second group had more energy,” Taylor said. “We started off pretty good, but I think the second group came in and gave us a better boost. That just shows how much trust we have in one another. You didn’t see anybody worrying about coming out, because we knew the next five that were coming in was going to do better than the last did.”

For everything the Aggies did well Friday, they struggled on the defensive glass and with turnovers. A&M-Kingsville pulled down 18 offensive boards and turned them into 12 second-chance points. A&M also had 16 turnovers. Williams said some of the turnovers were the result of messing with lineups in the second half and some were from trying to take “home run” plays.

“Little too high of a turnover rate,” Williams said. “We had too high of a turnover rate [in Saturday’s closed scrimmage against Baylor]. This is a little better. It was a little faster game, but it’s still something that we have emphasized this week that we need to improve on.”

With A&M opening the regular season Monday at home against Louisiana-Monroe, Williams said he still has work to do in regards to the starting lineup and rotations.

Estelle and Williams’ friendship goes back to the days they worked together at Navarro Junior College under head coach Lewis Orr. Estelle finished his comments Friday by giving Williams’ squad the best compliment an old junior college coach can.

“That’s how junior college teams play,” Estelle said. “They play hard. They play a lot of different lineups, because they are all trying to go to the next level. For him to put that together at this high-major Division I in this world of NIL and everyone thinking about ‘me’ and the NBA, that’s a tribute to him and his staff.”

NOTES — A&M senior forward Ethan Henderson was not with the team Friday, according to Williams. “Ethan’s got some work to do to get back on the team,” Williams said. “None of it would be conduct related, but he’s going to be away for a while.”