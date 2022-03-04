Texas A&M men's basketball team looking for momentum, higher seed for SEC tournament

The streaking Texas A&M men’s basketball team will end Southeastern Conference regular-season play with a pivotal game against Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies (19-11, 8-9) are in a three-way tie with the visiting Bulldogs (17-13 8-9) and LSU (20-10, 8-9) for eighth place in the SEC standings. That group is just one game behind 25th-ranked Alabama (19-11, 9-8), Florida (19-11, 9-8) and South Carolina (18-11, 9-8), which are tied for fifth place.
A loss would knock the Aggies to the 10th seed for next week’s SEC tournament in Tampa, Florida. LSU owns the tiebreaker over A&M, having swept the two-game series with the Aggies. But if A&M can beat Mississippi State, which is only 1-8 on the road, it could be seeded as high as fifth for the league tournament if everything else falls into place.
“A lot of things will be decided before we even play, but those are things we can’t control,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said.
What A&M can control is continuing its recent stretch of excellent play. The Aggies, who lost eight straight after a 4-0 start to conference play, have won four of five, including the last three capped by an 87-71 victory at Alabama on Wednesday.
A&M’s surge has been spearheaded by Quenton Jackson, who is averaging 21.8 points per game and shooting 61.5% from the field in the last five games.
“Q has played at a very high clip with and without the ball,” Williams said.
Jackson, who is averaging 14.4 points per game for the season, is complemented by Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford, who is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds. Radford had a season-high 22 points, hitting 9 of 15 field goals, including 4 of 6 3-pointers against Alabama. Jackson hit 9 of 13 field goals as the Aggies often controlled the game with a four-guard lineup they’ve featured during the last five games.
Williams said Radford and Jackson are very similar in how they play the game.
“There is beginning to be great synergy and symmetry between the two,” Williams said. “And they are two talented players.”
They are supported by guard Wade Taylor IV (8.1 ppg) and sophomore forward Henry Coleman III (10.6 ppg).
“It’s not just [Jackson and Radford],” Williams said. “It’s also how they’re bringing up those other guys, and it is in the stats, but also it’s in what they do every day.”
Jackson will be part of the Senior Night ceremony before the game along with guard Jalen Johnson, forward Everett Vaughn, guard Zach Walker and manager Cal Furgal.
Jackson is in his third season with the program, taking advantage of an extra season because of COVID-19.
“I think he’s meant an enormous amount to our program,” Williams said.
Guard-oriented A&M will have to muscle up to handle the Bulldogs, who are led by 6-foot-3 junior guard Iverson Molina (17.9 ppg), 6-11 junior forward Tolu Smith (13.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and 6-9 graduate forward Garrison Brooks (10.8 ppg, 6.8 rpg)
“They have dominant post players,” Williams said. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead of us in preparing for a completely different style of game than we’ve played in a long time.”
• NOTES — The SEC’s other games that could affect A&M’s seed Saturday are Alabama at LSU, South Carolina at Auburn and Kentucky at Florida. ... Saturday’s game could have a bearing on postseason play. A&M and Mississippi State are both projected to make the NIT by dratings.com with the Aggies a three seed and the Bulldogs a five seed for the 32-team tournament. ... A&M is ranked 56th in the NCAA’s NET rankings and Mississippi State is 57th, which is eighth and ninth among SEC schools. The Bulldogs are 50th by the Pomeroy Ratings and A&M is 58th. ... Mississippi State’s road victory came at Missouri. ... Mississippi State missed all 13 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 81-68 overtime loss to No. 5 Auburn. It was the second time in three games they didn’t hit a 3. The Bulldogs, who were 0 of 14 against South Carolina on Feb. 23, rank 338th out of 350 schools nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 29.36%. A&M ranks 241st (32.59%).