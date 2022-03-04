Texas A&M men's basketball team looking for momentum, higher seed for SEC tournament

• NOTES — The SEC’s other games that could affect A&M’s seed Saturday are Alabama at LSU, South Carolina at Auburn and Kentucky at Florida. ... Saturday’s game could have a bearing on postseason play. A&M and Mississippi State are both projected to make the NIT by dratings.com with the Aggies a three seed and the Bulldogs a five seed for the 32-team tournament. ... A&M is ranked 56th in the NCAA’s NET rankings and Mississippi State is 57th, which is eighth and ninth among SEC schools. The Bulldogs are 50th by the Pomeroy Ratings and A&M is 58th. ... Mississippi State’s road victory came at Missouri. ... Mississippi State missed all 13 3-pointers in Wednesday’s 81-68 overtime loss to No. 5 Auburn. It was the second time in three games they didn’t hit a 3. The Bulldogs, who were 0 of 14 against South Carolina on Feb. 23, rank 338th out of 350 schools nationally in 3-point shooting percentage at 29.36%. A&M ranks 241st (32.59%).