Texas A&M men's basketball team looking for answers at free-throw line

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams wanted to learn as much as possible early in his career, so he often called NCAA Division I assistants he knew, asking for the chance to volunteer at their summer camps. He would stay Sunday through Saturday at one camp while living in a dorm then move on to the next campus for the next camp.
Over those tours, he learned the art of free-throw shooting from coaches across the country. Ultimately, it all boiled down to one idea.
“Categorically, I believe tough guys make free throws,” Williams said.
Over the last four games, the Aggies (7-2) have lost their intestinal fortitude at the free-throw line. A&M was ranked 328th in the nation at the foul line Friday afternoon, shooting just 63.7% as it prepares for its first true road game of the season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oregon State (1-9).
The charity stripe yips haven’t always been a problem for A&M over the young season, but they began to manifest themselves during the Aggies’ trip to the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas. A&M hit 53.4% of its free throws against Butler then just 48.3% against Notre Dame.
It didn’t get much better when the Aggies returned home as they hit 60% in an 85-65 win over New Orleans on Nov. 30, and it got much worse in their last game, a 68-84 loss to TCU at The Battleground 2K21 in Houston last Saturday. The Aggies hit just 8 of 18 for 44.4% against the Horned Frogs, and one of the makes was accidental. Sophomore guard Hassan Diarra tried to miss a last-second free-throw attempt to give the Aggies a chance to rebound, but his chest pass at the backboard rolled over the front of the rim and went in.
The common denominator appears to be Reed Arena. When the Aggies have played at home, they have shot a respectable 72.2% from the free-throw line. But in four neutral-site games, the Aggies have shot just 52.4% from the stripe.
“Maybe we can shoot free throws while in College Station,” Williams said. “Maybe that’s a part of the answer. Regardless, it doesn’t matter where you play or who you are playing against. You need to convert at a higher rate away from Reed Arena.”
A&M uses a free-throw shooting drill it calls “six, seven, eight.” At any moment during practice Williams will shout one of those numbers, halting practice as players divide evenly on both foul lines. Before practice can continue, each group must hit a streak of six, seven or eight shots while alternating one shot per player.
Williams says the drill helps poor shooters work on their pre-shot routine, but for his good shooters, the problem lies between the ears during games.
Still, the Aggies showed their head coach some promise with their fight against the Horned Frogs as they battled to overcome their own shortcomings.
“If you look at the offensive rebounding rate by TCU and if you look at our turnover rate, just one of those two, you would say that’s a double-digit loss,” Williams said. “But if you add all of those three, and it’s literally 61-59 when [Diarra] hit a shot ... it was still a game. What was disappointing is that we weren’t just a little bit better in any of those categories or all of those categories preferably.”
• NOTES — A&M has had a full week of practice with its Tuesday game against Tulane canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Green Wave program. ... A&M guard Andre Gordon is 14th in the nation in offensive rating (138.6) and third in 3-point field goal percentage at 60%. ... A&M ranks 13th in the country in creating turnovers at 25.5%, according to KenPom.com. A&M also enters Saturday’s contest ranked 66th in KenPom.com’s overall national rankings. The Aggies are 70th in the NCAA’s NET rankings.