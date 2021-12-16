Texas A&M men's basketball team looking for answers at free-throw line

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams wanted to learn as much as possible early in his career, so he often called NCAA Division I assistants he knew, asking for the chance to volunteer at their summer camps. He would stay Sunday through Saturday at one camp while living in a dorm then move on to the next campus for the next camp.

Over those tours, he learned the art of free-throw shooting from coaches across the country. Ultimately, it all boiled down to one idea.

“Categorically, I believe tough guys make free throws,” Williams said.

Over the last four games, the Aggies (7-2) have lost their intestinal fortitude at the free-throw line. A&M was ranked 328th in the nation at the foul line Friday afternoon, shooting just 63.7% as it prepares for its first true road game of the season at 7 p.m. Saturday at Oregon State (1-9).

The charity stripe yips haven’t always been a problem for A&M over the young season, but they began to manifest themselves during the Aggies’ trip to the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas. A&M hit 53.4% of its free throws against Butler then just 48.3% against Notre Dame.