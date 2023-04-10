Andre Mills, a three-star high school shooting guard from Massachusetts, pledged to the Texas A&M men’s program Monday.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Mills, who plays at Brimmer and May School in Newton, Mass., picked the Aggies over Temple and Iowa. He made his announcement on 247sports.com’s YouTube page.

Mills, ranked the 129th-best prospect by 247sports.com, is the second pledge in the 2024 class for A&M, joining 6-7, 195-pound forward Rob Dockery from Washington, D.C., who is ranked 59th.

A&M was 25-10 last season, including a 15-3 Southeastern Conference record for second. The Aggies lost to Penn State in the first round of the NCAA tournament.