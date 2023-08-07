Texas A&M men’s basketball transfer guard Jace Carter has already experienced a list of firsts and new experiences since joining the Aggies over the offseason.

Count leaving the country as one of them.

The Aggie men’s basketball team embarked on a seven-day excursion to the Bahamas on Sunday, which will include three exhibition games to prepare them for the season ahead. The Aggies gained 10 additional practice days to prepare for and take part in the trip, which programs can schedule every four years per NCAA rules.

“It’s going to be great just to be able to play with these guys before we really start rolling,” Carter said during the Buzz’s Bunch charity softball game Friday at Davis Diamond. “I’m still learning. I’m still learning how they play defense, how they play offense and different words that they use. This is a high-level program, so I think it will be good for us.”

The Aggies began the three-game showcase Monday evening against Raw Talent Elite, a team consisting of Bahamian players. A&M will continue Wednesday against BC Zalgiris Kaunas, a Lithuanian professional team, and then will play the Puerto Rican national team Thursday.

All three games will be played in the Imperial Ballroom at the Atlantis resort, where the team will stay through Saturday.

Williams said he structured workout time in June and July to prepare the team for the August games without overworking the squad. That included competitions every other week between players and coaches in games like paintball and pickle ball for team building.

The week prior to leaving for the Caribbean, practice intensified to get the players ready for three games in a week’s time, Williams said.

“We don’t want to teach them everything,” Williams said. “We don’t have time to teach them everything. So what can we teach them that when we get back to work we can build from? Obviously, having a lot of returning players helps, because they can teach Jace. They can teach Eli [Lawrence].”

A&M returns four starters and eight of the squad’s nine top scorers from last season’s team that qualified for the NCAA tournament.

Typically, the Aggies’ preseason practice kicks off when school begins with Williams’ annual “boot camp.” The players undergo several weeks of conditioning practice to build a team bond prior to touching a basketball.

Guard Wade Taylor IV said getting in games and a trip prior to boot camp will put the Aggies ahead this season.

“It’s a lot of bonding and just getting to play against somebody else, because we’ve been practicing with each other a lot.” Taylor said. “Just going to see how this translates against somebody else. And it’s the Bahamas. Can’t nothing be wrong with that.”

A&M last took an overseas trip prior to Williams’ first year at the helm, hopping a plane to Costa Rica in 2019.

Throughout the summer other college teams have made the journey to the Bahamas for the Bahamas Basketball Federation Summer of Thunder Showcase, including Creighton, Furman, Grand Canyon, Iowa State, LSU, Southeastern Louisiana, South Carolina, Virginia Military Institute and Xavier.

The Aggies’ 2023-24 regular season gets underway on Nov. 6 against Texas A&M-Commerce at Reed Arena. But first they get to enjoy some time in the islands.

“It’s going to be amazing,” forward Solomon Washington said. “Us trying to build on what we did last year, but still not trying to live within what we did last year ... just trying to focus on the new group of guys that we have here and trying to build that chemistry so we could do something special this year.”