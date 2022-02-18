Texas A&M men's basketball team hoping to take advantage of schedule

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has a great opportunity to build some momentum after ending the program’s longest losing streak in almost two decades.

The Aggies stopped an eight-game slide with a 56-55 victory over Florida on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play that could be the start of a winning streak considering the opposition.

A&M (16-10, 5-8), which is tied for Vanderbilt (16-10, 5-8) for 10th place, will play three straight teams in the bottom third of the SEC standings, though two of those games will be on the road. The Aggies haven’t won away from home in more than a month despite playing well.

“After Valentine’s Day I think so much of it is your energy,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “So much of it is your togetherness, so much of it is the competitiveness spirit that’s required whether it’s at home or on the road.”

A&M will play at Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. Saturday, return home to host last-place Georgia (6-20, 1-12) on Tuesday then head back on the road to play 13th-place Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10) next Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.