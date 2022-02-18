Texas A&M men's basketball team hoping to take advantage of schedule

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has a great opportunity to build some momentum after ending the program’s longest losing streak in almost two decades.
The Aggies stopped an eight-game slide with a 56-55 victory over Florida on Tuesday in Southeastern Conference play that could be the start of a winning streak considering the opposition.
A&M (16-10, 5-8), which is tied for Vanderbilt (16-10, 5-8) for 10th place, will play three straight teams in the bottom third of the SEC standings, though two of those games will be on the road. The Aggies haven’t won away from home in more than a month despite playing well.
“After Valentine’s Day I think so much of it is your energy,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “So much of it is your togetherness, so much of it is the competitiveness spirit that’s required whether it’s at home or on the road.”
A&M will play at Vanderbilt at 5 p.m. Saturday, return home to host last-place Georgia (6-20, 1-12) on Tuesday then head back on the road to play 13th-place Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10) next Saturday in Oxford, Mississippi.
The Commodores have been playing better than their record indicates. They’ve won three straight at home, including a 75-66 victory over then 25th-ranked LSU on Feb. 5. Vandy has lost three straight games on the road against three ranked teams — No. 4 Kentucky 77-70, No. 16 Tennessee 73-64 and No. 2 Auburn 94-80.
Vandy is led by junior guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (19.3 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals per game). Pippen has taken a team-leading 132 3-pointers, making 40. The Commodores love 3-pointers with sophomore Myles Stute (53-121, 43.8%), sophomore Trey Thomas (34-107, 31.8%) and junior Jordan Wright (32-93, 34.4%) all attempting more treys in SEC play than any player from another team.
“They put a lot of pressure on you,” Williams said. “They are very complex offensively. They run more plays than any team in the league.”
The ball is often with Pippen, who has made 141 of 193 free throws. Overall, Vanderbilt has made 378 of 548 free throws.
“Their team is fourth in the league in getting fouled,” Williams said. “We’ve got to do a good job of handling all the layers of their offense but defend without fouling.”
Vanderbilt, coached by former NBA standout Jerry Stackhouse, does a great job of screening, Williams said.
“They have great weakside action,” Williams said. “So wherever the ball is, there’s something going on that requires your attention but on the weakside. They’re not just standing there. There’s something else going on.”
A&M beat Florida as freshman guard Wade Taylor IV hit three free throws late. The Gators only shot 28.8% from the field (17 of 39), and A&M was even with Florida in rebounds and turnovers to offset missing 16 of 18 3-pointers.