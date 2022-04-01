Texas A&M men's basketball team hopes to ride wave of momentum into next season

NEW YORK — When Texas A&M super senior Quenton Jackson leaped over a huddle of players to pull down a defensive rebound with two minutes left in the game, the Aggie faithful that filled Madison Square Garden gasped and roared at the feat of athleticism. The adulation was deafening when Jackson burst down the court to draw a foul and hit two free throws, giving the Aggies a late one-point lead in the National Invitation Tournament championship game.

While the A&M men’s basketball team couldn’t hold on to the lead in a 73-72 loss to Xavier on Thursday, the support was overwhelming throughout the Aggies’ NIT run, including in New York. Xavier guard Colby Jones said it felt like a home game for the Aggies, though they were more than 1,600 miles from Reed Arena.

“Their fans showed out,” Jones said. “It was as hostile environment for sure, even though it wasn’t too big of a crowd. But they definitely brought the heat.”

Though the Aggies took silver in the NIT, A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said the exposure the men’s basketball program gained during the last month is worth its weight in gold.

“If you think about the run we had in [the Southeastern Conference tournament], where we were really the talk of college basketball, and the run we’ve had in the NIT, you can’t get this exposure really with a one-and-done type tournament,” Bjork told The Eagle.

A&M’s matchup with Xavier was the only live men’s college basketball game on TV on Thursday.

As Bjork traveled around New York during the week, he said he encountered A&M fans who made the trip after taking advantage of free admission at Reed Arena during the first three rounds of the NIT thanks to the A&M athletics department. Bjork said A&M made the decision to cover the cost of tickets during the Aggies’ plane ride home from the SEC tournament in Tampa, Florida.

As part of the bidding process to host NIT games, which began weeks before the end of the regular season, administrators knew they were going to have to charge $4 for student tickets, which was a non-starter for A&M. So if the athletics department was going to cover the cost of student tickets, why not just extend it to the whole arena, Bjork said.

“I was like, that just doesn’t feel right,” Bjork said of the student ticket fees. “I know it’s part of our bid and all these kinds of thing, and I’m like, it just doesn’t feel right. So if we’re going to get the students in, let’s just do the whole building.”

What began as a one-off trial of free admission for the first-round game ended up extending through all three games the Aggies hosted. The official attendance for all three games combined was 27,457 with a high mark of 8,201 for the third-round matchup with Wake Forest.

“This is the third year with [A&M head coach Buzz Williams], and we want to continue this,” Bjork said. “So I think the word momentum is probably the key word that keeps coming to mind through this run.”

On the court, momentum was on the minds of many after the Aggies’ loss Thursday. With only Jackson out of eligibility, the Aggies will return four of five starters from Thursday night’s game, including three that are classified as freshmen: Henry Coleman III, Manny Obaseki and Wade Taylor IV. Junior Tyrece Radford becomes the elder statesman of the group, alongside reserves junior Andre Gordon and senior Ethan Henderson, who has one year of eligibility left.

Earlier during the season, Williams discussed his philosophy on program building in the transport portal era of basketball by pulling in young transfers who are locked in after using their one-time exemption. Next season will be a chance to see how that stability progresses into growth.

“All of the things that we went through can only help us, and I think that through all that work — it doesn’t necessarily mean that you’re going to win more games, but you start at a different level in regards to experience and understanding,” Williams said.

November 2022 remains a long way off, but it is a lot closer when a program continues to play until the final day of March, and the Aggies hope inertia propels them into a new stratosphere next season.

“What this does is it builds momentum,” Bjork said. “It builds momentum, obviously, with the current roster, recruiting. Recruiting is on an uptick. Our coaches are just all over the place recruitingwise because of this momentum. And then momentum for the fans as we move into the next level of wanting to be successful at the highest level.”

