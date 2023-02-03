At 5-foot-11, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said a multi-hour bus ride can get uncomfortable for him quickly with minimal leg room let alone for college basketball players standing more than 6-foot tall.

So the fact that Aggies’ travel plans got changed by the winter weather on Monday might explain why they appeared not to have their legs under them when shooting at the free-throw line Tuesday at Arkansas. A&M’s charter flight had to land in Wichita, Kansas, on Monday, forcing the team to take a bus to Fayetteville, Arkansas.

A&M (15-7, 7-2) lost 81-70 and shot a season low 58.3% at the free-throw line, but Williams declined to attribute the long bus ride to any of A&M’s shooting woes in Fayetteville.

“That’s a lot, and they handled it perfect,” Williams said. “Like, handled it literally perfect. Not a word. Not a negative tone of body language. I respect our guys so much.”

A&M will host Georgia (14-8, 4-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reed Arena looking to regain what has been the best of its offense — free-throw shooting and shots around the rim — which has faltered since the Aggies’ last home game against Vanderbilt on Jan. 28.

“I think we still had great energy,” A&M guard Dexter Dennis said of the loss at Arkansas. “We just didn’t stick to our recipe as much, and we were just not ourselves.”

It doesn’t take a full cook book page to lay out the recipe A&M relies on, which includes driving for layups, hitting free throws and offensive rebounding.

Free throws have made up 24.4% of A&M’s points this season, with the largest share (50.8%) coming from 2-point baskets.

On the season, A&M has shot 40.3% of its shots at the rim and enter Saturday’s game shooting 60.9% in close-range shots, according to CBBAnalytics.com. In the last five games that clip has dropped slightly to 58.1%, but the Aggies shot a season-low 31.6% at the rim against Arkansas.

The Aggies have paced the Southeastern Conference in free-throw attempts per game for the majority of the season. They’ve slipped to third in free-throw percentage at 73.8%. Over the last two games, A&M’s second-best free throw shooter, Tyrece Radford, has had season lows of 50% at the line.

Williams said he thinks the output at the free-throw line over the last two games is indicative of any trend in his team.

“I don’t think that’s who we are,” Williams said. “Are we the best shooting free-throw team that we were for a period of time? I don’t know. Are we the worst? I don’t think so.”

The Aggies will have their hands full attempting to get to the charity stripe against the Bulldogs on Saturday. Georgia ranks second in the SEC in fewest fouls per game, committing just 15.4.

“Coach talks every day that we have to be efficient around the rim,” post Henry Coleman III said. “We have to get downhill. Our guards usually set up the bigs unbelievably well off ball screens and off middle penetration and then just get to the free-throw line. Once we’re playing hard, once we’re attacking the offensive glass, people are more vulnerable to foul us. Doing those two things leads to winning.”