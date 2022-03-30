Texas A&M men's basketball team hopes luck continues in NIT final

NEW YORK — Some know it as karma. To others, it might be destiny, luck or fate.

There’s a feeling encircling the Texas A&M men’s basketball program of late.

“I guess you could say we’ve got this thing we call good juju on the team,” senior guard Quenton Jackson said. “I guess we’ve got a little good juju going around for sure.”

For a program that seemed to be devoid of luck on Selection Sunday, the Aggies (27-12) find themselves one win away from claiming a National Invitation Tournament title with Xavier (22-13) the only obstacle standing in their path. A&M’s final game of the season tips off at 6 p.m. Thursday at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

During the Aggies’ second day in the Big Apple on Monday, Jackson said he used his free evening to take in a New York Knicks game as they hosted the Chicago Bulls. Surrounded by basketball history in one of the world’s most famous sporting venues, Jackson had the opportunity to take in a bit of A&M basketball history in Aggie and current Bull guard Alex Caruso.

Caruso made his biggest mark on the Aggie program during the 2015-16 season, when the senior-heavy team set the program record for wins while advancing to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Should Jackson’s edition of the Aggie basketball team win Thursday, they would tie the mark set by Caruso and his teammates with 28 wins for the season.

“We’ve done a lot of firsts this year, so being able to tie the school record like that will be huge,” Jackson said. “It’ll solidify some players’ names in the history book that will be here forever, so that’s big. You’ll never be forgotten.”

Xavier has a rich history of postseason play, including nine NIT appearances. The Musketeers have a 19-7 overall record in the tournament and won a title in 1958, beating Dayton in overtime.

This year’s squad is ranked in the nation’s top 60 in assists, blocked shots and defensive rebounding. The Musketeers also rank 25th in free-throw shooting at 70.1%.

Seven-foot junior forward Jack Nunge will present a challenge for A&M defensively with reserve center Javonte Brown the only Aggie who matches him in height. Nunge paces the Musketeers in scoring at 13.4 points per game and also averages 7.3 rebounds. He led Xavier in its 84-77 win over St. Bonaventure on Tuesday in the NIT semifinals with 18 points and eight rebounds as one of five Musketeer players to net double-digit points.

Junior forward Zach Freemantle (6-9), who also scored 18 on Tuesday, is averaging 13 points and eight rebounds during the NIT.

Jackson will have a chance to put his name in A&M’s record books if he can muster near his 14.6 points per game average.

“It would be great,” he said. “It couldn’t get no better than that. Of course, we wanted to do it in March Madness, but an opportunity that we have on the table is the NIT, and we’ve taken advantage of it, and we’ve got one more game. It will be amazing. If you were out there and we won the NIT, it’d be lit, huh? That’s what I’m saying.”

For A&M head coach Buzz Williams, it will be his first shot to play for any type of national championship, a reality he frequently says he would have never dreamt of while serving as a team manager at Navarro in Corsicana.

“I think all coaches and players would say that they want to play in the other tournament,” Williams said before leaving for New York. “But if you’re going to play in this tournament, then be the best you can.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.