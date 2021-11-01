Texas A&M men's basketball team holds off Texas A&M-Kingsville in exhibition match

In the final seconds of a lackluster first half for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team, transfer guard Tyrece Radford found himself with the ball on the right wing. Unsure of any available options, Radford hit an off-balance 3-pointer as the horn sounded.
Radford’s shot, his game and the performance of the Aggie men’s basketball team was far from a work of art, but it was just enough for a 76-72 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville at Reed Arena on Monday night.
“I think that’s exactly how the game went,” Radford said. “We are still putting pieces where they need to be and hopefully this next week we’re able to do that.”
Radford, who topped the Aggie rotation with just shy of 35 minutes played, led the Aggies in rebounds and steals with seven and five, respectively. The addition from Virginia Tech netted a team-high 13 points, as did guards Marcus Williams and Hassan Diarra.
Radford, known as “Boots” to Williams, was told prior to the game he would see more minutes due to a minor injury sustained by transfer forward Henry Coleman III in practice Sunday.
“I knew that Boots would end up playing more,” Williams said. “I didn’t know that it would end up being that high number, but I thought he made tough play after tough play on the glass. He just has a nose for the ball. I don’t think that he’s necessarily ascetically always appealing, but he makes winning play after winning play.”
Other than Radford, Williams’ rotation in the practice bout was a revolving door. As the game hung in the balance in the last three minutes, Williams went with what appeared to be his strongest lineup — guards Quenton Jackson, Andre Gordon, Williams, Radford and post Ethan Henderson. As the regular season kicks off, Coleman will factor into A&M’s front court, Williams said.
In total, 10 players saw the floor for the Aggies.
“I think some of it was not necessarily planned,” Williams said of his rotation. “I think some of it was they were gassed. They were gassed emotionally more than physically. I think some of it was just the first-time routine of, ‘I’ve never played at Reed Arena and I ran through my first wind and I don’t know when the second wind is coming.’”
Offensively, the Aggies were improved from last season, posting a point total bested only three times in the 2020-21 campaign. The Aggies’ 43% shooting clip from the field was surpassed five times last season and only once in Southeastern Conference play. From behind the arc, A&M posted a percentage better than Monday’s 28% nine times last season.
Early, it was the 3-ball that got the Aggies in trouble. The Aggies started 0 for 7 from 3-point range, while Kingsville mounted an 8-0 run to take a 20-11 lead halfway through the first half — its largest lead of the game.
However, a dribble to the right off of a high pick and roll opened up a 3-pointer for Williams with two minutes left that would push the Aggies ahead for the final time in the game.
“We need to shoot the right shots maybe at the right times a little bit more, but I don’t think there was selfishness or ‘I’m not sure,’” Williams said. “I think they were sure when they shot it, but it wasn’t always at the right time. I think those guys will do better percentage-wise.”
Kingsville, which returned a full roster from a 15-3 season last season, hit the long ball at a 38% clip, including a 6 for 12 performance in the second half. According to the team’s accounting, the Aggies only contested 44% of Kingsville’s 3-point attempts. The Javelinas’ ability to dribble penetrate through the middle of A&M’s defense put the Aggies into rotation and opened up the outside shot.
“This is their Super Bowl,” Kingsville head coach Johnny Estelle said. “Our kids, they’ve been looking forward to this game and that’s why I’m so blessed that they had an opportunity to live out a dream tonight and play on a stage with an SEC, very high-level program.”
Kingsville senior Tre Flowers, an A&M Consolidated alumnus, led all scorers with 17 points, including a 4 for 10 mark from 3-point range.
“He’s still living out his dream through the game of basketball and he’s doing great in the classroom,” Estelle said.
Defensive breakdowns on dribble penetration will be the focus of the Aggies as they take a nine-game break in action before the season opener against North Florida on Nov. 10. By that point, Estelle believes the re-worked A&M roster will be ready for the challenges it’ll face come the games that actually count.
“I wouldn’t want to play here in three weeks, because I know they are going to adhere to his scheme. ... This team is better,” Estelle said. “This team is really good. You haven’t seen the best of this team yet.”