Texas A&M men's basketball team holds off Texas A&M-Kingsville in exhibition match

Other than Radford, Williams’ rotation in the practice bout was a revolving door. As the game hung in the balance in the last three minutes, Williams went with what appeared to be his strongest lineup — guards Quenton Jackson, Andre Gordon, Williams, Radford and post Ethan Henderson. As the regular season kicks off, Coleman will factor into A&M’s front court, Williams said.

In total, 10 players saw the floor for the Aggies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think some of it was not necessarily planned,” Williams said of his rotation. “I think some of it was they were gassed. They were gassed emotionally more than physically. I think some of it was just the first-time routine of, ‘I’ve never played at Reed Arena and I ran through my first wind and I don’t know when the second wind is coming.’”

Offensively, the Aggies were improved from last season, posting a point total bested only three times in the 2020-21 campaign. The Aggies’ 43% shooting clip from the field was surpassed five times last season and only once in Southeastern Conference play. From behind the arc, A&M posted a percentage better than Monday’s 28% nine times last season.