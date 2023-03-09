When asked for the funniest joke to make its way through the Texas A&M men’s basketball team, the Aggie players had a nearly unanimous favorite — Andy’s coming. At the core of the joke is the way the toys from the Toy Story franchise fall lifeless when their owner, Andy, returns to the room.

The joke points to A&M’s own Andy, Andersson Garcia, and the way he falls to the ground while drawing a charge. Sometimes if you look carefully, he’ll even throw in a wink to the bench.

“That’s probably the funniest thing he does now that I really enjoy,” A&M forward Henry Coleman III said. “He did it last game against Alabama, and that was amazing.”

A&M head coach Buzz Williams has never minced words that Garcia has made a huge impact on the Aggies during Southeastern Conference play this season. But Andy coming to College Station wasn’t always fun and games, and it took the Dominican native some time to fully let him self loose within the Aggie program.

“If you really know me and are really close to me, you can really see that I’m really friendly and really funny,” Garcia said. “I really like to dance and to sing. If you don’t know me, it’s really hard for me to try to make a good connection, because sometime I still feel uncomfortable with my language still right now.”

Garcia and the Aggies (23-8, 15-3) will face Arkansas in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament at 6 p.m. Friday in Nashville, Tennessee.

In 2018, former Hamilton Heights High School coach Zach Ferrell traveled to Moca, Dominican Republic, to run basketball clinics and scout a player for the private Christian Tennessee school. Farrell explained part of the mission of the school was to help youth from across the world get an education and play sports in America. Ferrell had intended to watch a different player but was captivated by Garcia’s hustle and attention to detail.

“It wasn’t my intention to try and evaluate him in the setting,” Ferrell said. “He just happened to be in the workout, and I’m glad he did. His energy was apparent from the very first moment I watched him do even a workout.”

From what Ferrell remembered, Moca was an impoverished town that featured one dirt basketball court. Baseball was the choice sport of most athletes in the country, including Garcia. While playing outfield, Garcia idolized many of the Dominican players who left the small Caribbean island to play in the major leagues, including David Ortiz, Albert Puljos and Alex Rodriguez.

“It was a back and forth with my family. Coming from the Dominican Republic, everyone expects you to play baseball,” Garcia said. “I was kind of a little bit different to all of them. I started playing basketball around 2011, and that’s a big reason I wear No. 11 on my jersey.”

Not long after the 2018 clinic, Garcia was on his way to Tennessee to live with a host family, attend school and play basketball for what would be his junior year. The summer before classes started he took an introductory English class.

“I didn’t know the language at all, so it was hard to communicate with people, even with my teammates and in the classroom,” Garcia said. “It was really hard.”

After his first host family moved away, Garcia eventually moved in with Ferrell’s family and quickly became part of their household. On the basketball floor, he averaged 9.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game during his senior season as Hamilton Heights went 28-3 and won an NACA national championship.

“Andersson is certainly not just a former player, he’s a member of my family,” Ferrell said. “He spent Christmases with us. He’s engaged with my parents’ lives. He’s very much a part of our family.”

Garcia began his college career at Mississippi State and played in 33 games during his sophomore year including three starts during the postseason. He averaged 4.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists that season. But when head coach Ben Howland was let go, Garcia began looking for a new home. Ferrell said he knew Williams’ staff at A&M would be a perfect fit for the hard-working Garcia who focused his game on defense and rebounding. Ferrell had a history with Williams’ staff having coached former Virginia Tech standout and Minnesota Timberwolve Nickel Alexander-Walker.

“The things that I knew Buzz valued were the things that I knew Andersson would be giving,” Ferrell said.

When Garcia has been on the floor during SEC play this season, the Aggies have a plus-19.3 net rating and a 91.6 defensive rating, better than the 104.7 defensive rating when he’s off the floor. He also leads the team in charges drawn with 17.

“He’s taken 17 charges, and if you told him to take 17 in a row, he would do it and never blink an eye,” William said.

Garcia’s impact was felt most when conference play began, which his road trip roommate Coleman said was when he began to come out of his shell. Now not only is he one of the first to crack a joke or do an impersonation of Williams, he’s leading the team in impact that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.

“To be honest, I really like the environment here, and I really love the people here,” Garcia said. “I can’t complain, you know? I’m really grateful to be here right now.”