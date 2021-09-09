 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's basketball team gets its SEC schedule for 2022
Texas A&M men's basketball team gets its SEC schedule for 2022

20210116 AM V MIZZOU MM 04

Texas A&M’s Andre Gordon (20) shoots over Missouri’s Javon Pickett (4) on Saturday at Reed Arena.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the Southeastern Conference season at Georgia on Jan. 4, the league announced along with the entire SEC schedule Thursday.

A&M’s home games will be against Arkansas (Jan. 8), Ole Miss (Jan. 11), Kentucky (Jan. 19), South Carolina (Jan. 29), Missouri (Feb. 5), LSU (Feb. 8), Florida (Feb. 15), Georgia (Feb. 22) and Mississippi State (March 5).

The Aggies also will face road opponents Missouri (Jan. 15), Arkansas (Jan. 22), LSU (Jan. 26), Tennessee (Feb. 1), Auburn (Feb. 12), Vanderbilt (Feb. 19), Ole Miss (Feb. 26) and Alabama (March 2).

The SEC tournament is set for March 9-13 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

A&M will host Texas A&M-Kingsville for an exhibition on Nov. 1 at Reed Arena then host North Florida on Nov. 10 in the regular-season opener.

