Texas A&M men's basketball team gains confidence in nonconference finale

The fist possession of the second half ended with Texas A&M forward Julius Marble and guard Tyrece Radford tied up over the same defensive rebound.

It’s a scenario that played out multiple times over the Aggies’ last two games, and more times than not, it ended with A&M knocking the ball out of bounds for a turnover.

But on Friday in the Aggies’ 86-66 win over Prairie View A&M, a confident Marble ripped the ball away from his teammate and made a head fake motion at Radford that jokingly said, “Try that again.”

For the first time in a long time, the Aggie basketball team had fun.

“It was most definitely one of the better games, funner games,” A&M guard Wade Taylor IV said. “I feel like knowing it’s the last nonconference game, we had all our fans come out. It was probably the most exciting game. Everybody got to play, and that was a good thing too.”

The good vibes showed in almost every facet of the game. A&M (8-5) shot 54% from the field and 86% from the free-throw line, both season highs. The Aggies also shot 44% from 3-point land and would’ve busted 50% if not for two misses on the final two possessions of the game.

“I think there was more of a rhythm, more of a pace, that we want to play with over the last 32 minutes,” Williams said.

The change in form began with a change in practice and pregame structure, Williams said. Beginning this week, Williams and his staff broke practice up into segments, not unlike a traditional football practice. Groupings of players rotated through different portions of practice, and the team stuck with the concept for pregame warmups with some players getting shots while others were taped up in the locker room.

Even portions of the first half, as far as substitutions and strategy, were scripted prior to the game.

The more ridged structure created a more confident and free experience on the court, Williams said.

“I think it’s helped everybody in truth,” Williams said. “I don’t think it’s just helped the heavy minute guys. I think it’s helped everybody, and over the last 15 minutes, we didn’t continue to follow the script.”

A&M senior guard Tyrece Radford netted his second-straight 20-point performance with a team-high 20 points. He was a perfect 4 for 4 from 3-point range.

“[Radford] has been having some phenomenal practices,” Taylor said. “So I knew coming into the game he was locked in. When he hit the first shot, I said, ‘Shoot it,’ because I knew it was going in.”

Radford’s 3s were about the only thing the Aggies had going for them in the first eight minutes of the game. Prairie View (4-9) mounted an 8-2 run to take a four-point lead as the Aggies struggled to keep control of the ball on offense.

But the Aggies answered with a 27-3 run, shooting 7 for 11 from the field over the stretch to build a lead they would not relinquish. For the remainder of the game, the Aggies boasted the confidence to make no-look passes that led to dunks the likes of which had not been seen in several games.

Taylor scored 17 points, and Henry Coleman III and Manny Obaseki each had 12.

Will Douglas paced the Panthers with 15 points.

The new year brings the most important stretch of the season as A&M will open Southeastern Conference play beginning with a road trip to Florida on Wednesday. For the Aggies, it’s back to the newly structured grind before they see how they stack up in SEC play.

“I think there’s a lot that we need to work on,” Obaseki said. “And I think that’s just a part of the process. There is a lot to work on, but at the same time, we’re making progress. We started the season off slowly. We’re not where we want to be. But I feel like if we keep working the way we’re working, we’re going to be where we want to be.”