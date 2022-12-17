Texas A&M men's basketball team falls to Memphis 83-79

MEMPHIS — Despite dominating the glass, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team allowed Memphis’ Elijah McCadden to grab an offensive rebound and score on a putback with 13 seconds left that ultimately sunk the Aggies in an 83-79 loss Saturday at the FedEx Forum.

In A&M’s second true road game of the season, the Aggies got within 79-76 on Tyrece Radford’s free throw with 39 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Memphis senior guard Kendric Davis launched a long 2-pointer that rimmed out and fell into the arms of an unguarded McCadden, who took one step and laid an easy kiss off the glass for a layup that all but ended A&M’s comeback effort.

“There are statistically a lot of good things,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said on WTAW’s postgame show. “I think the thing that we have to figure out are the things that are not in the stat sheet. You can tell who did well and who didn’t do well. ... I think the answer is something that’s not on the box score.”

A&M (6-4) out-rebounded the Tigers 37-26, including 15-6 on the offensive glass. The Aggies turned those into 18 second-chance points. In the second-half alone A&M pulled down 22 rebounds to Memphis’ eight.

But for as much as the Aggies could get to the rim, they only converted 12 of 27 layup attempts. Memphis (9-3) featured a lineup that frequently had three players 6-foot-8 and taller, which caused the Aggies to have to alter most of their shots midair.

A&M guard Wade Taylor IV finished with a game-high 25 points, which also tied his career high. He hit 4 of 11 shots from 3-point range and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Forward Julius Marble scored 16 points, while guard Manny Obaseki had 14 and forward Henry Coleman III 12. Guard Tyrece Radford was two points away from a double-double with a team-high 10 rebounds.

Davis, Memphis’ leading scorer, had 23 points, followed by 15 from DeAndre Williams.

Memphis turned on it’s high-energy, full-court press to fuel a 17-5 run for a 37-24 lead with 5:34 left in the first half. A&M hit one field goal during the stretch ended the night shooting 38% from the field.

“I thought in the first half they were way tougher than we were,” Williams said. “I thought that we were not playing with the edge that we have to play with against a really good team with a really good coach in an incredible environment. I think a lot of that has to do with the opponent, but I think a big portion of that has to do with the type of toughness and competitiveness you are to play with, and that’s 1,000% the head coach at Texas A&M’s fault.”

A&M trailed 45-36 at halftime and fell behind by 12 twice in the first two minutes of the second half, but the Aggies trimmed their deficit to single digits and stayed within striking range the rest of the way.

A&M switched to a 1-2-2 zone defense to slow Memphis’ offense. The Tigers scored 32 points on layups or dunks, many of which were easy dish and dunks on cuts down the baseline on the backside of the play. The move to zone allowed A&M’s defense to take away the backside pass in the lane and held the Tigers scoreless for more than three minutes as the Aggies mounted an 8-1 run to cut their deficit to one.

A&M, however, failed to hit more than one field goal over the final three minutes.

“I have zero problems with the grit, the fight, the togetherness, the being on the same page, the edge we played with in the second half,” Williams said. “We’ll be fine. It was the first [half]. You can’t go into this environment against this talent, against this staff, and think one half would be enough.”