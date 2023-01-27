Texas A&M men's basketball team faces Vanderbilt while missing out on SEC/Big 12 Challenge

While the Texas A&M men’s basketball team squares off in its next Southeastern Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. Saturday against Vanderbilt at Reed Arena, the majority of the conference will be taking a pause from SEC play.

The annual SEC/Big12 Challenge is Saturday, pairing schools from the two conferences in a one-day showcase that has been going on for 10 years. For the second consecutive season, the Aggies (14-6, 6-1) will not take part due to their second-to-last place finish in conference play during the 2020-21 season.

This season, continuing on a roll through conference play suits the Aggies’ NCAA tournament ambitions, guard Wade Taylor IV said.

“I feel like that would be a slight pause that would maybe interrupt the things we have going on right now,” Taylor said. “I feel like Saturday being an SEC game, it’s big. It’s going to help us grow up. It’s going to help us be mentally locked in to what we need to be locked in on.”

The Aggies enter Saturday’s contest against the Commodores (10-10, 3-4) sitting 1 1/2 games behind SEC-leading and second-ranked Alabama in the SEC standings.

Throughout the majority of A&M head coach Buzz Williams’ career, his teams have taken part in some kind of showcase game. But when he arrived in Aggieland for the 20219-2020 season, the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was the first that took place in the middle of the conference slate.

The Aggies are 1-1 in two appearances in the Challenge under Williams, losing to Oklahoma State 73-62 in 2020 and beating Kansas State 68-61 the next year. After that win over the Wildcats, the Aggies didn’t play for another month due to positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

In a conference that plays 18 games without an open week, Williams said adding the extra nonconference game can be a complicated wrinkle to the season.

“That’s an alternate vibe,” Williams said. “And so I would answer the question now — I like the challenges. I understand the numbers that come from it and the exposure that comes from it. I did not like that it was in conference play.”

What the challenges have provided in the past is another win over a team in the NCAA NET rankings’ quadrant I or II that could be a resume builder for a team looking to make the NCAA tournament or bolster its seeding, Williams said. With the strength of the SEC, the Aggies will have as many as 10 games against quadrant I teams before the end of the seaso, without the extra challenge game. A&M is 2-1 against quadrant I teams so far.

The Big 12/SEC Challenge is ending after this season, but on the horizon is the SEC/ACC Challenge, which Williams predicts will offer A&M a blockbuster matchup in its first season against a program with which he is very familiar.

“I bet TV wants us to play Virginia Tech,” he said with a laugh.

• NOTES — A&M enters Saturday game at No. 42 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Vanderbilt is 93rd.