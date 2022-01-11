Texas A&M men's basketball team extends SEC win streak with victory over Ole Miss

His efforts away from the ball opened up space for him to score, Williams said.

“He played good, didn’t he?” William said. “Played really good in regards to what we were trying to do behind the zone, when it was converting from one type to a different one.”

Overall, A&M thrived inside offensively, outscoring Ole Miss 42-24 in the paint. Layups and dunks made up 54% of the Aggies’ offensive output as they hit 14 of 17 layups and 4 of 4 dunks.

“I think we were just in a rhythm tonight,” Coleman said. “I think we’re a team that’s capable of doing that. That’s a hard team to play against, especially with them switching their defenses and you don’t know where another man is coming from. Sometimes you’re getting a double, and sometimes they’re crashing down on you. Credit to everybody who was able to be effective tonight.”

Ole Miss used an early 12-2 run to take a 14-10 lead. The Aggies regained the lead with a steady diet of Coleman baskets. The Rebels pulled within 31-29 on Matthew Murrell’s jumper with 1:01 left in the first half, and they again got within two on Murrell’s 3-pointer with 16:34 left in the second quarter, cutting A&M’s lead to 39-37.