Texas A&M men's basketball team enters fourth game of season with different perspective

Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams is no stranger to 3-0 starts. His teams have accomplished the small feat eight times in his 15 years as a head coach, including twice in his three years in Aggieland.
But he says the perspective he has on his program three games into this season’s 3-0 start is different from previous years. This time around, Williams had a chance to scout his own team while he served a two-game suspension for NCAA rules violations, and he made the most of it, taking 18 pages of notes while watching A&M’s 81-80 double-overtime victory over Abilene Christian on Friday.
“I couldn’t have any contact with anybody in the program, so I just left my phone on the kitchen counter,” said Williams, who also took a copious amount of notes watching A&M’s 64-46 victory over North Florida to open the season on Nov. 10. “My children came to the game. I watched the game on every TV in every room in our house with my wife. I’ve never watched a game with my wife that I was supposed to be coaching, so all of it was strange.”
Williams returned for A&M’s third game, an 86-65 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Sunday when he began to put his notebook’s worth of observations to work. He said the long view of his team’s start to the season gave him a new perspective on his program.
“I wanted to learn, but it was a unique position to learn from,” Williams said.
So far his Aggies are benefiting in shot selection. After shooting 36.9% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range to open the season, the Aggies shot better than 40% from the field in each of the next two games. They also saw marked improvement from behind the arc, shooting 42.9% against ACU and 37.9% against A&M-Corpus Christi.
“I thought we shot too many, what we would call, bad shots,” Williams said. “Too many off the dribble, I’m trying to create for myself shots. That was distinctly different on Friday.”
With a roster full of quick guards this season, the Aggies are hoping to drive and dish more this season, hoping to create more open outside shots with dribble penetration. A&M showed improvement in that area over games two and three. So far that’s led to 36% of its shots coming from 3-point range and a modest 7.3 made treys a game, which is tied for 203rd nationally. That ranking makes sense to what the Aggies want — and don’t want — to do.
“We don’t really rely on the 3,” guard Quenton Jackson said. “We just kind of let the game come to you. So if it’s the 3 and you shoot the 3 ... we’re not really a team that’s trying to settle for 3s or anything like that. It’s just some games they may happen like that.”
The Aggies will continue working on their guard-powered formula for success against Houston Baptist (1-1) at noon Wednesday at Reed Arena. Freshman guard Wade Taylor said he believes the Aggies will continue to learn more about their shot selection, especially earlier in games, as the season progresses.
“First game, we had a couple of bad shots, so we were trying to get our shots off, but these last two games, we moved the ball a lot,” Taylor said. “We showed how our communication off the floor and how we are off the floor came onto the court, and that’s part of our identity when we play together.”
• NOTES — The Aggies scheduled Wednesday’s matinee start against the Huskies to accommodate A&M’s nationally televised volleyball match against Arkansas set for 7 p.m.