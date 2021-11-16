Texas A&M men's basketball team enters fourth game of season with different perspective

So far his Aggies are benefiting in shot selection. After shooting 36.9% from the field and 14.3% from 3-point range to open the season, the Aggies shot better than 40% from the field in each of the next two games. They also saw marked improvement from behind the arc, shooting 42.9% against ACU and 37.9% against A&M-Corpus Christi.

“I thought we shot too many, what we would call, bad shots,” Williams said. “Too many off the dribble, I’m trying to create for myself shots. That was distinctly different on Friday.”

With a roster full of quick guards this season, the Aggies are hoping to drive and dish more this season, hoping to create more open outside shots with dribble penetration. A&M showed improvement in that area over games two and three. So far that’s led to 36% of its shots coming from 3-point range and a modest 7.3 made treys a game, which is tied for 203rd nationally. That ranking makes sense to what the Aggies want — and don’t want — to do.

“We don’t really rely on the 3,” guard Quenton Jackson said. “We just kind of let the game come to you. So if it’s the 3 and you shoot the 3 ... we’re not really a team that’s trying to settle for 3s or anything like that. It’s just some games they may happen like that.”