Early in his coaching career, Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams said he occasionally put family matters on the back burner, believing he would have plenty of time to watch his kids grow later in their life.

Now, Williams makes sure his program is a family affair.

“As I got older I realized that I was giving most of my time to other people’s children, which I’m not complaining about, but I didn’t spend a lot of time with my children,” Williams said. “And so the best way as they grew up for me to spend time with them was just to come to work.”

Williams’ family is now so ingrained in the Aggie program, the team’s inbound plays are named after the nicknames he has given his four kids.

During A&M’s 62-56 win over Arkansas on Wednesday at Reed Arena, a quick inbound play Williams drew up on the sideline helped break a 51-51 tie thanks to a 3-pointer by guard Wade Taylor IV. As the fourth inbound play they’ve drawn up this year, it got the name “Baby” after William’s youngest daughter, Addyson.

“Baby’s kind of turned into the Remember the Titans’ daughter,” Williams said with a laugh. “She’s just old enough now where she probably knows a little too much and cares a little too much. So she didn’t know that the out-of-bounds play that we ran with [Taylor] and [Tyrece Radford] was her play, but she found out pretty quick after the game.”

The first inbound play Williams and his staff installed was named “Sissy” after the Williams’ oldest daughter, Zera. The counter to that play is “Bubba” after Williams’ oldest son, Calvin.

Williams said before the season he believed “Sissy” would be the team’s most effective play, but due to how teams are guarding the play, “Bubba” has been the most productive in terms of points per possession.

Mason, Williams’ youngest son, has been very invested in the statistical breakdown of the play named after him, Williams said.

Williams also has tied his plays’ names to former coaches who taught him the specific play or names of his players’ hometowns.

The Aggies (19-7, 11-2) will put their inbound playbook to the test against Missouri (19-7, 7-6) at 5 p.m. Saturday in Columbia, Missouri. The Tigers have has won six of their last nine games, including a 86-85 win over Tennessee last Saturday. Offensively, Missouri presents a challenge from behind the arc, hitting 36.1% of its 3-point shots.