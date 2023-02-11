BATON ROUGE, La. — After the Texas A&M men’s basketball team’s 74-62 win at LSU on Saturday, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams lauded his players for the lack of drama in the team locker room.

The game, however, finished with plenty.

A&M led 41-17 at halftime and ultimately completed the regular-season sweep of the Tigers for the first time since 2016-17, but the Aggies (18-7, 10-2) had to show off their best even-keel selves in the second half to continue their best start to league play since they joined the Southeastern Conference.

“There are a lot of good things that are happening,” Williams said on the A&M radio broadcast after the game. “I think the character of who they are and the work ethic of who they are individually is borderline elite.”

The Aggies opened the game with a 14-0 run, which included two 3-pointers from guard Dexter Dennis en route to his first-half team-high 11 points.

As the Aggies continued to build their lead, LSU (12-13, 1-11) went 0 for 11 from the field. A&M held the Tigers scoreless for nearly seven minutes over one stretch of the first half and without a field goal for more than eight straight minutes. And the Aggies committed just one turnover in the first half until Hayden Hefner’s pass sailed out of bounds with 50 seconds left before halftime.

LSU finished the half 6 for 23 from the field for just 26.1% to A&M’s 55% from the field that included 6 of 9 from behind the arc.

But the Tigers burst out of the locker room in the second half for a 9-0 run on three 3-pointers. They finished 7 for 15 from long range in the second half and cut the Aggies’ lead from 22 to as few as eight with two minutes left.

A&M helped seal the victory by going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final 1:07 and executing a flawless press break that led to an Andre Gordon dunk for a 72-62 lead with 42 seconds left.

A&M point guard Wade Taylor IV scored a game-high 23 points, two shy of his career high. Louisiana natives Dennis and Tyrece Radford had 13 and 12 points, respectively.

The Tigers finished the game shooting 42% from the field thanks to their second-half emergence. LSU guard Adam Miller netted 15 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, which included a 4-for-10 night from 3-point range.

Continuing a trend over the Aggies’ last six games, forward Andersson Garcia cleaned up the boards with a team-high eight rebounds.

As the horn sounded on Saturday’s game, the Aggies now will start their most difficult stretch of the season. With six games left in the regular season, five are against teams in quadrant I of the NCAA’s NET rankings.

Williams said he will continue to preach a narrow focus for his team as the Aggies enter a pivotal final three weeks of the season.

“I want to balance having joy but also being accountable and responsible for the work that’s at hand, knowing that there could be more,” Williams said. “Maybe there’s not, maybe there is, but let’s be transparent each passing day. This is what transpired. This is what’s at stake, and this is what we can control.”

NOTES — ESPN’s Joe Lunardi said during the game that A&M should move from a “last four in” position to the main bracket with Saturday’s win. “I suspect they’ll stay there for the balance of the season,” he said. ... With Tennessee’s second loss of the week, the Aggies have a two-game cushion for second place in the SEC over the Volunteers. ... A&M was one of six SEC teams to win on the road Saturday with the lone home win from Georgia over Kentucky.