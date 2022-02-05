Texas A&M men's basketball team drops sixth straight in loss to Missouri

Midway through the first half, Missouri’s coaches got the attention of their players by making repeated shooting motions while pointing at the latest substitution for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.
Although Aggie guard Hayden Hefner entered Saturday’s Southeastern Conference matchup with only seven made field goals this season, the Tigers knew the sophomore had potential to find a rhythm from outside.
What started as a typical few minutes off the bench became a bittersweet day for Hefner, who scored a career-high 17 points, though his Aggies couldn’t hold off Missouri in a 70-66 loss at Reed Arena.
Stacking up a few good practices leading up to Saturday’s game left Hefner feeling like he was ready to break out — he just needed the minutes to make it happen. He got them Saturday and made 5 for 6 from 3-point range in 16 minutes.
“I’ve always had it,” Hefner said. “I’ve just been waiting for my opportunity. I keep grinding every day in practice and keep doing what I know what to do. I’ve been doing this my whole life really, so just any chance I get, I go out there full force and don’t hold anything back.”
Hefner’s fade-away 3-pointer from the corner brought the Aggies (15-8, 4-6) back within two of the Tigers down 68-66 with 46 seconds left. A&M senior guard Quenton Jackson then stole the ball from Jarron Coleman with 14 seconds left, but Jackson missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Missouri’s Kobe Brown rebounded the ball, all but ending the Aggies’ chances at breaking a now six-game losing skid.
Though the Aggies have struggled with free throws this season, Jackson entered the game ranked fifth in the SEC in free-throw percentage at 85%. He made 6 of 10 on Saturday.
The Aggies were forced to match an efficient effort from Missouri’s shooters. The Tigers (9-13, 3-6) shot 56.5% from the field, their second highest clip of the season.
A&M head coach Buzz Williams said his team’s performance was on the right track, though Missouri shot lights out.
“I do think what we’re working on is the right stuff,” he said. “It’s hard when the team shoots 57% from the field. That’s hard.”
Missouri led for almost 30 minutes Saturday, extending its lead to as many as eight late in the first half. The Aggies used a 10-2 run to take their first lead of the second half at 55-53 on Hefner’s dunk with 9:35 left. Jackson, who finished with 17 points, also had a dunk during the run.
But the Aggies couldn’t make the most of two possessions after timeouts in the final three minutes. After the final media timeout, A&M worked through the shot clock and had to settle for a last-second hoist by Tyrece Radford that missed with Missouri leading 62-61. A minute later, Hefner attempted to drive the paint and turned the ball over, and Missouri converted it into a Brown dunk for a 66-61 lead with 1:45 left.
The Aggies outscored Missouri in possessions following timeouts 17-16, Williams said, but couldn’t put it away when it counted at the end of the game.
“One was a drawup that they took away [Jackson’s] drive,” Williams said. “We had scored the previous possession the last time we ran that play.”
Brown, who was once committed to sign with A&M, scored a game-high 21 points. Coleman had 12 points, hitting 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range.
The Aggies’ six-game losing streak is the longest for a Williams-led team since the 2014-15 season, when his Virginia Tech squad lost seven in a row twice. He said his current team has responded to coaching well throughout the skid. Now it’s a matter of putting all of the pieces of their game together at the same time.
“I think our team understands,” he said. “I think our team cares. I think our staff has been accountable for our work. I think our players have been accountable for our work. But at the same time, we’re 4-6 [in SEC play], and those six losses have all happened consecutively. ... It’s not going to get any easier, so I think — and I don’t mean this condescendingly — we can quit or we can figure out a way to try harder and do what we’re asking all of us to do slightly better. At the end of the day, that’s on me.”