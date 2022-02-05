Texas A&M men's basketball team drops sixth straight in loss to Missouri

The Aggies outscored Missouri in possessions following timeouts 17-16, Williams said, but couldn’t put it away when it counted at the end of the game.

“One was a drawup that they took away [Jackson’s] drive,” Williams said. “We had scored the previous possession the last time we ran that play.”

Brown, who was once committed to sign with A&M, scored a game-high 21 points. Coleman had 12 points, hitting 4 of 8 shots from 3-point range.

The Aggies’ six-game losing streak is the longest for a Williams-led team since the 2014-15 season, when his Virginia Tech squad lost seven in a row twice. He said his current team has responded to coaching well throughout the skid. Now it’s a matter of putting all of the pieces of their game together at the same time.

“I think our team understands,” he said. “I think our team cares. I think our staff has been accountable for our work. I think our players have been accountable for our work. But at the same time, we’re 4-6 [in SEC play], and those six losses have all happened consecutively. ... It’s not going to get any easier, so I think — and I don’t mean this condescendingly — we can quit or we can figure out a way to try harder and do what we’re asking all of us to do slightly better. At the end of the day, that’s on me.”

