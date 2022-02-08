Texas A&M men's basketball team drops seventh straight with loss to LSU

When the LSU men’s basketball team took a timeout late in the first half holding a 20-point lead over Texas A&M, a song with the lyrics “Have mercy on me” belted through the rafters of Reed Arena.
Though a few of the Aggies’ prayers were answered after halftime, a first-half performance that begged for more in almost every category doomed the Aggies in the 76-68 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. A&M (15-9, 4-7) extended its losing streak to seven games, all in Southeastern Conference play.
“I think it was pretty obvious that it was the difference in two halves,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “In whatever statistical category that you would look at, we were as bad as you could be in the first half and arguably as good as you could be in the second half. That’s a reflection of me, and I have to do a better job so that we’re from start to finish playing with the energy required.”
The Tigers (17-7,5-6) led by as many as 22 early in the second half and overall shot 50% from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Tari Eason scored a game high 25 points and made 2 of 3 treys. Freshman guard Brandon Murray followed with 14 points, including a 3-for-5 clip from behind the arc.
All 15 of Aggie guard Tyrece Radford’s team high points came in the second half, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, though the Aggies couldn’t muster what would have been the largest comeback in recorded school history.
“I think they were embarrassed,” Williams said of the first-half performance. “After losing six in a row, we should be embarrassed prior to the jump ball is probably telling the whole truth.”
After holding serve to a 13-13 tie midway through the first half, LSU mounted a 19-2 run to take control of the game. The Tigers drilled four of their seven first-half 3-pointers in the final seven minutes of the half after hitting three for their first three field goals of the game. After the 7 for 10 start, the Tigers finished the game 8 for 16 from behind the arc.
During LSU’s run, the Aggies were held scoreless for nearly eight minutes of play until freshman Manny Obaseki drove for an acrobatic layup.
A&M shot 21.4% from the field and turned the ball over 10 times in the first half compared to LSU’s 54.%.
“If you only looked at, not the total box score but the first half and second half, I think that explains the story of the game,” Williams said. “Our energy, togetherness, fight, execution was very poor by everybody except for [Obaseki] in the first half. You could argue that it was diametrically opposed to that in the second half.”
Turnovers leading to transition buckets helped the Aggies cut LSU’s lead to eight halfway through the second half. Ultimately, Aggies forced 22 turnovers that led to 22 points.
But Eason’s one-man 11-2 run pushed LSU back to a 17-point lead, a stretch that included two Aggie turnovers and two 3-point misses. In total, the Aggies turned the ball over 15 times, leading to 16 points off turnovers.
A&M’s 8-0 run and later two Radford 3-pointers helped cut the LSU lead back down to as low as eight with under a minute left but left little time to complete a comeback.
A&M forward Henry Coleman III recorded his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The 22 offensive rebounds A&M claimed were a season high, which included seven from Coleman.
“I think we struggled in all categories except rebounds,” Coleman said. “I thought we rebounded well in the first half, offensively and defensively. Defensively, we were not very good. Too many open 3s ... and then a little bit too many drives. And then, offensively, I thought we were stagnant a little bit, but there’s nothing we can do about that but just as a team, how we flipped the script in the second half and we played our guts out.”
LSU had dropped six of its last seven games prior to Tuesday with the only win against A&M in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A&M’s chances at ending its skid at seven are slim with a trip to No. 1 Auburn on the books for Saturday. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Auburn Arena prior to the 11 a.m. tip.
“Early morning and all the important people will be at the game,” Williams said. “It will be another great test for us to see if we can respond from an energy standpoint. You can argue that they’re the best team in the country with the most talent with the highest number of NBA prospects, and all of that is good, because it will give us a gauge. Despite the ambiance and environment, does it change us in a good way or a bad way?”