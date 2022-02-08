Texas A&M men's basketball team drops seventh straight with loss to LSU

When the LSU men’s basketball team took a timeout late in the first half holding a 20-point lead over Texas A&M, a song with the lyrics “Have mercy on me” belted through the rafters of Reed Arena.

Though a few of the Aggies’ prayers were answered after halftime, a first-half performance that begged for more in almost every category doomed the Aggies in the 76-68 loss to the Tigers on Tuesday. A&M (15-9, 4-7) extended its losing streak to seven games, all in Southeastern Conference play.

“I think it was pretty obvious that it was the difference in two halves,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “In whatever statistical category that you would look at, we were as bad as you could be in the first half and arguably as good as you could be in the second half. That’s a reflection of me, and I have to do a better job so that we’re from start to finish playing with the energy required.”

The Tigers (17-7,5-6) led by as many as 22 early in the second half and overall shot 50% from 3-point range. Sophomore forward Tari Eason scored a game high 25 points and made 2 of 3 treys. Freshman guard Brandon Murray followed with 14 points, including a 3-for-5 clip from behind the arc.