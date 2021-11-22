Texas A&M men's basketball team drops opener of Maui Invitational

However, 12 points – including two three pointers – from Davidson closed the gap and gave the Badgers a one-point lead 35-34 at the break. Tighter defense from the Badgers gave the Aggies less uncontested shots through the remainder of the game, Gordon said.

Wisconsin opened the second half on a 26-11 run to hit its largest lead of the game at 61-45. A&M closed the game on a 13-8 run, including six points from forward Henry Coleman III, who finished the game with eight points and four rebounds.

Twenty-six of Wisconsin’s points came in the paint, compared to A&M’s 16. The Badgers also led the rebounding margin 36-29, including 11 offensive rebounds. Fifteen of their points came off second-chance attempts.

“When you play Wisconsin, there’s not going to be a home-run hit,” Williams said. “There’s not going to be a knock out punch. It’s throw good punches, throw good punches, throw good punches and then body blow, body blow, body blow. I thought we started out great and then we did not close out the half the right way.”

A&M moves into the consolation bracket and will take on Butler (3-2) at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Butler lost to No. 12 Houston 70-52 on Monday.

“It’s kind of like AAU ball,” Gordon said. “We’ve’ been doing this since we were young. We just got to turn around and forget what happened, erase the board and just keep going, just play basketball. We do it every day.”