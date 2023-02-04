With 10 minutes left and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team cruising to an 82-57 victory over Georgia, Aggie head coach Buzz Williams called a timeout.

In the big picture, A&M was clicking on all cylinders Saturday night at Reed Arena, but guard Andre Gordon said he knew the details had been lacking for just a few possessions.

“I was kind of fired up too,” Gordon said. “I was like, ‘Yo, Buzz, I’m on them. Come on? What are ya’ll doing. Get your head right.’ Just the little things matter.”

While A&M (16-7, 8-2) took care of business on the scoreboard, Saturday provided ample opportunities for the Aggies to tweak their game on the micro level, including getting some extra playing time for role players.

“Those reps are so valuable for those guys,” Williams said. “And for those guys to get those reps in February, that’s huge.”

A&M’s offensive production came from its usual sources: 15 points apiece from post Henry Coleman III and guard Tyrece Radford, while guard Dexter Dennis had 12.

But others contributed, too, including backup post Solomon Washington who logged 15 minutes after missing time with a concussion. It was the first significant time he’s seen since A&M’s home win against Florida on Jan 18 — he also played four minutes Tuesday night in A&M’s 81-70 loss at Arkansas.

Williams said he wasn’t planning on playing Washington at Arkansas, but with a few players in foul trouble, A&M needed someone to help defend the perimeter and rebound.

“He played more possessions than I was planning on him playing, and I told him when we got back you need to be really sharp today, because we need to get you back to where you were,” Williams said. “When you join our team, our team is different than when you left even though you don’t think so.”

Washington had seven points and four rebounds Saturday, netting his first field goal since the Aggies’ 94-53 win at South Carolina on Jan 14.

Post Andersson Garcia absorbed most of Washington’s minutes over the last four games and has made the most of them, Williams said. Saturday he contributed four points and a team-high eight rebounds, including five offensive boards.

“I thought Andy played so well when Solo was hurt,” Williams said. “You could argue that at Auburn and vs. Vanderbilt that the job that [Gordon] and Andy did, led to both of those wins.”

Georgia (14-9, 4-6) has dealt with its own injury woes. The Bulldogs were without point guard Terry Roberts due to a concussion suffered during the Bulldog’s 94-73 loss at Auburn on Wednesday. Roberts leads Georgia in scoring (15 points per game), assists (89) and steals (35).

“I would say that they were a little out of sorts,” Williams said. “I do think that we were playing well, but it would be foolish to say that Georgia isn’t different without [Roberts]. I think they were trying to figure out if they were still going to run the same stuff.”

The Aggies opened the game with a 15-2 run thanks in part to 3-pointers from Wade Taylor IV and Radford. Three minutes later, the Aggies kicked off another 13-0 run to take a 28-7 lead with 6:45 remaining in the first half.

A&M led 38-22 at halftime and cruised throughout the majority of the second half, building its lead to as many as 28 points with just more than a minute left in the game.

The Bulldogs’ lone streak of offensive success in the second half was an 8-0 run that cut the Aggie lead to 19.

The Aggies shot 50% from the field and 76% from the free-throw line, a drastic improvement from the 50% clip A&M shot from the charity stripe in the previous two games.

A&M benefited from a rare four days of preparation for Georgia, which allowed the Aggies to rest after a stretch of 10 consecutive practice and game days.

“I think what’s happening is the young adults are holding the older adults accountable for their work, and you can tell that the relationships that those guys have off the floor are bleeding onto the floor,” Williams said. “And so I’m very thankful for the maturity our guys have shown so far this month.”

GALLERY: Men's Basketball - Texas A&M vs Georgia