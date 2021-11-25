Texas A&M men's basketball team completes comeback for win over Notre Dame, fifth place at Maui Invitational

After the Aggies fell behind 14, A&M mounted a 30-13 run through the middle of the second half to take a 3-point 57-54 lead. Taylor picked up 10 of his 14 through the stretch, while Jackson scored 11 in the run.

Notre Dame failed to hit a field goal for more than eight minutes as the game wound to a close, ending the skid with four seconds left in the game. Through the stretch, the Irish made 11 points on free throws.

Unlike the first two games of the tournament, the Aggies began the game slowly. A&M finished the first half shooting 9 for 28 from the field and 3 for 9 from 3-point range. Notre Dame closed out the first half on a 13-5 run to take a 10-point lead into the half. Irish guard Dane Goodwin needed seven of his team-high 18 points in the stretch.

The Aggies managed to claim the win despite shooting 14 of 29 from the free throw line. The 48% clip from the charity stripe was the lowest for the Aggies since their loss to Texas Southern in December of 2018, when A&M hit just 33% of its free throws. A&M closed out the game hitting five of its last eight.

A&M returns to College Station with the only loss of the tournament coming against the eventual champion Wisconsin on Monday. The Badgers beat Saint Mary’s 61-55 in the tournament final to claim the crown.

