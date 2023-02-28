OXFORD, Miss. — Texas A&M men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams had his players type a short mantra into their phone before the team left for Oxford, Mississippi.

“Let’s not become so familiar that we take it for granted,” the message read.

No. 24 A&M’s 69-61 victory over Ole Miss on Tuesday was familiar territory for a program that has won 14 conference games for the first time since 1980, but the makeup of the team that achieved the new height was a little unfamiliar.

A&M transfer guard Dexter Dennis was scratched from the lineup as he recovers from a sprained left knee suffered last week. Dennis entered Tuesday’s contest as the Aggies’ leading rebounder and had started every game this season. The last time A&M’s lineup varied from its traditional starting five — Wade Taylor IV, Dennis, Tyrece Radford, Henry Coleman III and Julius Marble — came in the Aggies’ 67-62 loss to Wofford on Dec. 20, two games prior to the start of Southeastern Conference play.

Andre Gordon, who started in Dennis’ stead, pulled in a career-high eight rebounds, followed by Radford with seven and Taylor with five.

“Yes, we had to make up [Dennis’] points,” Williams said on the A&M radio broadcast. “Yes, we have to figure out his minutes, but we have to figure out the glass, because he does so much for us on both ends. I thought our response ... we got beat on the defensive glass by one, but those guards getting those defensive rebounds, that’s a huge number relative to how we play.”

Radford, who scored just four points in A&M’s 69-62 loss at Mississippi State on Saturday, paced the Aggies (22-8, 14-3) with 13 points Tuesday. Taylor added 12 and Marble 10.

Ole Miss guard Matt Murrell scored 26 points, hitting 8 of 11 shots from 3-point range.

Ole Miss (11-19, 3-14) jumped to a 20-8 lead with 13:07 left in the first half, using two Murrell 3-pointers during a 16-6 run.

A&M depended on its bench, which included Andersson Garcia, Solomon Washington, Hayden Hefner and Manny Obaseki, to provide a spark. The Aggies countered with a 14-0 run to regain the lead that included four points apiece from Hefner and Washington and a layup from Garcia. Washington finished with eight points alongside Hefner’s six and Obaseki’s four.

“[Garcia] continues to do things that are not exclusively in the stat sheet,” William said. “[Washington] had a really positive, mature trajectory over the last two weeks. Those guys have stepped in when [Marble] and Henry weren’t at their best and allowed our team to not miss a beat, which is what you need, because not everybody is going to be at their best.”