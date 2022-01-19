Texas A&M men's basketball team can't hold off No. 12 Kentucky in front of record crowd

When Kentucky guard Davion Mintz swished the first of two free throws to give the 12th-ranked Wildcat men’s basketball team a four-point lead with 10 seconds left, the graduate player gave a small fist pump.
It was a small indication that Mintz, like his team, had weathered Wednesday’s storm, which came in the form of the largest crowd in Reed Arena history.
In front of 14,036, the Aggies fell to Kentucky 64-58 thanks to poor shooting from the free-throw and 3-point lines. A&M hit just 5 of 13 at the foul line and 1 of 22 from 3-point range.
While A&M (15-3, 4-1) entered Wednesday’s game ranked 336th in the nation in free-throw percentage at 63.9%, the Aggies were the Southeastern Conference’s best shooters from behind the arc, hitting 37.4% from deep.
“I understand where we’re at from a field goal percentage, from 2 and from 3,” A&M head coach Buzz Williams said. “Maybe one or two of those, when I watch tomorrow, maybe I would categorize as a bad shot, but I don’t really remember many of those. They are the shots that we normally shoot.”
Kentucky (15-3, 5-1) took its first lead with nine minutes to play after mounting an 8-2 run. Four of the eight points came from the free-throw line as part of an 18-for-26 night for the Wildcats.
Williams used two of his final three timeouts in a two-minute span late in the second half on possessions that had run deep in the shot clock, while trailing by four and two points, respectively. Coming out of the two huddles, the Aggies settled for an off-balance midrange shot by Quenton Jackson as the shot clock expired and suffered a turnover by guard Tyrece Radford.
Williams said the main purpose of the timeouts was getting the right personnel on the floor for the offensive play and the upcoming defensive possession. Forward Henry Coleman III said not cashing in on those timeouts was “huge.”
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but it’s something we practice each and every day, and I know we’ll keep drilling that and keep practicing late game,” Coleman said. “Those are crucial moments, and those are momentum-shifting moments, and so we have to keep capitalizing off of those.”
A&M failed to make a field goal in the final 2:48, attempting four shots including three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Kentucky hit 4 of 6 free throws to close out the game.
“I didn’t think that we played bad, but I didn’t necessarily think on all of the four priorities, I didn’t think we were as good as we could be,” Williams said. “Our turnover rate was lower. We did a better job on the glass on both ends. We did a lot of good things, but I don’t think that we necessarily hit our ceiling.”
Coleman finished with 17 points, marking the fourth time in five Southeastern Conference games this season that the Duke transfer has led A&M.
“I think it’s the guys finding me,” Coleman said. “I’m not a guy that’s really going [isolation] or one-on-one. I think it’s Marcus Williams, Wade Taylor, [Andre Gordon], [Quenton Jackson] and [Manny Obaseki], all those guys finding me when I’m cutting, so credit to them.”
A&M used a 9-0 run during the first half to push its lead to 25-12, going 4 for 4 from the field during that stretch. The run included the Aggies’ only 3-pointer, a Hassan Diarra shot from the left wing. Over that period, A&M also held Kentucky to 0 for 5 from the field and a four-minute scoring draught.
The Wildcats chipped away at A&M’s lead through the remainder of the first half, slowly putting together a 12-7 stretch before halftime.
For A&M junior college transfer Aaron Cash, his sole focus was minimizing the opportunities of Kentucky guard Oscar Tshiebwe on the glass. Tshiebwe leads the nation in total rebounds, rebounds per game and offensive rebounds per game. He pulled down 14 rebounds and scored eight points Wednesday.
“We were already thinking about Oscar the whole entire time,” Cash said. “So we had to take him out first and in ... taking him out, it lessened the pain.”
Cash changed the game for the Aggies on the boards, pulling down 11, including five offensive rebounds. He added eight points.
“It was unbelievable,” Coleman said of Cash’s effort. “He’s a guy who works hard every day and came in there and rebounded his tail off. Credit to him. He’s been working hard on this. I know it was a big stage, and for him to perform this well on this large of a stage says to who he is and a lot about his character. I thank him for that.”
One-time A&M recruit Shaver Wheeler paced the Wildcats with 12 points, followed by Mintz with 10.
The Aggies will continue their stretch of facing three straight NET rankings quadrant I opponents Saturday when they travel to Arkansas with a chance at the season sweep against the Razorbacks.
And there already was an excitement within the program at the possibility of another full house when A&M returns to Reed Arena on Jan. 29 to host South Carolina.
“The environment is special for everyone,” Williams said. “Whether you are a player or a coach or even the people that were there, that’s what you want college basketball to be about. I thought it was a good game regardless for which side you were cheering for, and we were appreciative of everybody that was here. Maybe we can do the same thing again.”