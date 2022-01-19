Texas A&M men's basketball team can't hold off No. 12 Kentucky in front of record crowd

Williams used two of his final three timeouts in a two-minute span late in the second half on possessions that had run deep in the shot clock, while trailing by four and two points, respectively. Coming out of the two huddles, the Aggies settled for an off-balance midrange shot by Quenton Jackson as the shot clock expired and suffered a turnover by guard Tyrece Radford.

Williams said the main purpose of the timeouts was getting the right personnel on the floor for the offensive play and the upcoming defensive possession. Forward Henry Coleman III said not cashing in on those timeouts was “huge.”

“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but it’s something we practice each and every day, and I know we’ll keep drilling that and keep practicing late game,” Coleman said. “Those are crucial moments, and those are momentum-shifting moments, and so we have to keep capitalizing off of those.”

A&M failed to make a field goal in the final 2:48, attempting four shots including three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Kentucky hit 4 of 6 free throws to close out the game.