Texas A&M men's basketball team beats Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86-65

Five players reached double digits and the Texas A&M men’s basketball team beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 86-65 in nonconference play on Sunday at Reed Arena.

The Aggies (3-0) were led by Quenton Jackson and Wade Taylor, who had 15 and 14 points, respectively, as A&M controlled the second half by outscoring the Islanders 48-31 on the way to its third straight victory.

"I thought we were better in the second half of slowing it down pace wise and also gearing it down and getting our defense set," A&M coach Buzz Williams said. "There were too many possessions in the first half where our defense wasn't set. We did a really good job [with] 21 assists on 28 baskets and 21 assists on 10 turnovers."

It's the first time since February 2020 that the Aggies had five players score in double figures. Tyrece Radford had 11 points on Sunday, while Marcus Williams and Henry Coleman each added 10. Hassan Diarra also had a career-best six rebounds.

"It shows us how deep we are, and that with whoever is out there, we are going to score," Taylor said. "We talked about that prior to the season that we have 11 guys that can go get it. It doesn't matter who [Williams] subs in or who subs out, regardless of the game, we are going to play hard and execute with what he has us doing."