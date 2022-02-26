Texas A&M men's basketball team beats Ole Miss for second straight victory

OXFORD, Miss. — There is comfort in simplicity.
Behind a simplified game plan, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team coasted to its second comfortable win in a row, defeating Ole Miss 76-66 on Saturday at The Pavilion.
Offensively, A&M head coach Buzz Williams limited his players’ options as they continued to play what is effectively positionless basketball, a tactic the Aggies (18-11, 7-9) recently adopted. The result was liberating as they jumped to a 14-0 lead from the opening tip.
“That took most of the thinking out of the game to where if you get it, you can go with it,” junior guard Tyrece Radford said. “You know what you can do, just don’t plateau your character. That’s what our team strives to do. Just go. You don’t have to think too much.”
Radford hit the court running and had a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds. He started the game 7 for 7 from the field for 16 first-half points. Radford’s effort helped push the Aggies to a game-high 25-point lead as the first half wound to a close with A&M ahead 46-23 at halftime.
The Aggies shot 67.9% from the field in the first half, marking the highest clip from the field in a half in the Williams era.
As was the case with the simplified strategy, Williams said he stayed quiet during halftime and let his players lead the conversation, beginning with sophomore guard Hassan Diarra. The New York native finished with 13 points and four rebounds.
Jokingly, Williams bestowed a different coaching role on all four of A&M’s leaders.
“I think a player-coached team, a player-led team, is better than a coach-led team,” Williams said. “I didn’t sit on my stool during one timeout in the first half. Coach Hassan was a big part of what we were doing in the big half. Coach [Wade Taylor IV] did a great job as associate head coach. I allowed Coach [Quenton Jackson], our video coordinator, was very involved at halftime. [Radford] is our director of player personnel. We went in a different room, and I allowed those four guys to say what they had to say.”
The early lead left A&M plenty of margin for error, which it ultimately needed in the second half. After the hot-shooting first half, A&M made just one field goal in the final 10 minutes — a dunk by Henry Coleman III with just over a minute remaining. But the Aggies hit 10 free throws during that stretch to help ward off the Rebels’ 14-6 run to close the game. A&M finished 17 for 23 from the free-throw line.
Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell led all scorers with 20 points. Guard Tye Face added 10 points for the Rebels (13-16, 4-12).
The back-to-back wins marked the first pair for the Aggies since mid-January. With a key matchup at Alabama on Wednesday and a possible NIT at-large bid on the line, simplicity remains a virtue with the Aggie squad.
“I do think that they feel liberated,” Williams said.
• NOTES — A&M transfer guard Marcus Williams is on an indefinite “leave of absence” from the team and did not make the trip to Oxford, Buzz Williams said. The Wyoming transfer did not play in the Aggies’ home win over Georgia on Tuesday in what Buzz Williams said was a coach’s decision that did not involve injury or discipline. Marcus Williams, who averages 7.9 points and 3.4 assists per game, is still in classes at A&M, but his return to the team is uncertain. “We’ll see how it all plays out,” Buzz Williams said.