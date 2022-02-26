Texas A&M men's basketball team beats Ole Miss for second straight victory

OXFORD, Miss. — There is comfort in simplicity.

Behind a simplified game plan, the Texas A&M men’s basketball team coasted to its second comfortable win in a row, defeating Ole Miss 76-66 on Saturday at The Pavilion.

Offensively, A&M head coach Buzz Williams limited his players’ options as they continued to play what is effectively positionless basketball, a tactic the Aggies (18-11, 7-9) recently adopted. The result was liberating as they jumped to a 14-0 lead from the opening tip.

“That took most of the thinking out of the game to where if you get it, you can go with it,” junior guard Tyrece Radford said. “You know what you can do, just don’t plateau your character. That’s what our team strives to do. Just go. You don’t have to think too much.”

Radford hit the court running and had a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds. He started the game 7 for 7 from the field for 16 first-half points. Radford’s effort helped push the Aggies to a game-high 25-point lead as the first half wound to a close with A&M ahead 46-23 at halftime.

The Aggies shot 67.9% from the field in the first half, marking the highest clip from the field in a half in the Williams era.