Texas A&M men's basketball team beats No. 20 Missouri to extend win streak to five

Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams predicted Wednesday’s matchup against No. 20 Missouri would be a game of ebbs and flows as the Aggies attempted to slow down the up-tempo offense of the Tigers.

Strong defensive play from both teams turned the game into a tidal wave after tidal wave.

The Aggies outlasted a Tiger comeback effort that cut A&M’s 21-point lead to four, finishing their first win of the season over a ranked opponent 82-64 in Southeastern Conference play at Reed Arena.

“They’re going to make plays, and it’s a constant tug of war,” Williams said. “Are you going to play the way you want to play that gives your team the best chance or are you going to join them?”

Ultimately, the Aggies dictated play most of the game.

A 21-2 run in the first half pushed A&M to a commanding 43-25 lead at halftime as the Aggies (11-5, 3-0) held the Tigers to their lowest first-half offensive output of the season.

“Tough first half. I think that is definitely an understatement,” Missouri head coach Dennis Gates said.

However, Missouri’s aggressive full-court man-to-man press confused A&M to the tune of 12 second-half turnovers that saw the Tigers (13-3, 2-2) cut A&M’s lead to four points with 9 1/2 minutes left.

A&M guard Wade Taylor IV said it was the Aggies’ game plan to slow down the game that made it easier to get complacent breaking the press, looking to just get across the line instead of looking for a basket.

A&M, which entered Wednesday’s game ranked second in the nation in free-throw attempts, used Missouri’s foul trouble to its advantage. Fouls drawn well away from the paint started a parade to the free-throw line and took some of the steam out of Missouri’s press. A&M netted 13 of its final 32 points on free throws, including eight during a 15-3 run that pushed A&M’s lead back to 16 with six minutes left.

Overall, A&M made 24 of 32 free throws for 75%. Missouri made 15 of 21 by contrast.

The Aggies successfully limited Missouri to a slower, 69 possession game. The Tigers entered Wednesday’s game averaging 75.3 possessions per game.

Missouri’s second-leading scorer Kobe Brown had his way in the opening seven minutes, netting 10 of his 12 points. But two early fouls pulled him off the court, and that is when the Aggies struck, pushing their offense at a tempo similar to Missouri’s.

During A&M’s 21-2 first-half run, guard Hayden Hefner went 3 for 3 from behind the arc en route to 12 total points. Guard Tyrece Redford netted a team-high 16, followed by Wade Taylor IV with 14 and Dexter Dennis with 13. Both Dennis and forward Henry Coleman III picked up double-doubles with Dennis pulling in a team-high 12 rebounds and Coleman finishing with 10 points and 10 boards.

“I thought [Radford] made play after play after play,” Williams said. “I thought Henry was as good as he’s been all season in the first half. We’re beginning to be reliant on [Julius Marble]. He’s playing with a high level of confidence. Dexter followed up the game of the year — even though he had less points — with a better performance.”

Missouri’s leading score D’Moi Hodge netted 10 points alongside DeAndre Gholston’s 10.

A&M dominated the boards 42-25, which included nine offensive rebounds that resulted in 12 second-chance points. A&M collected eight offensive boards in the first half, aiding in their initial run.

The Aggies will take a five-game winning streak to South Carolina for a 5 p.m. Saturday matchup. The Gamecocks are coming off a 71-68 win over Kentucky.

