Texas A&M men's basketball team announces nonconference schedule

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team announces its nonconference schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season on Friday.

A&M will open with five straight dates at home, including an exhibition against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1 followed by games against North Florida (Nov. 10), Abilene Christian (Nov. 12), Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Nov. 14) and Houston Baptist (Nov. 17) at Reed Arena.

The Aggies will play Wisconsin on Nov. 22 at the Maui Invitational in Lahaina Hawai’i followed by a game against either Butler or Houston on Nov. 23 and a final game at the event on Nov. 24 against an opponent to be determined.

A&M will also play home games against New Orleans (Nov. 30), Tulane (Dec. 14), Northwestern State (Dec. 21) and Central Arkansas (Dec. 29). The Aggies will meet TCU in The Battleground 2K21 at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 11, and they will play at Oregon State on Dec. 18.