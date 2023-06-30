The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is Bahamas-Bound this August.

The Aggies will head to the Bahamas for a foreign tour from Aug. 6-12 which will include three games against international competition. A&M will face the Bahamian National Team on Aug. 7 and then play against the Lithuanian professional team Zalgiris on Aug. 9.

The third game will be against the Argentinian professional team Obras Basket on Aug. 10.

Along with the games, A&M will have 10 extra days of practice beforehand per the NCAA regulations. Collegiate teams are allowed to take international trips every four years. In head coach Buzz Williams’ first season, the Aggies went to Costa Rica in the summer of 2019.