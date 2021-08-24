Texas A&M men's basketball team announces addition of Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team announced the signing of Virginia Tech transfer Tyrece Radford on Tuesday. Radford tweeted last week that he was transferring to A&M.

The guard played in 50 games over two seasons at Virginia Tech, starting 47. He averaged 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while shooting 58.2% from the floor. He also had 41 steals and 17 blocks.

Radford recently had charges dropped against him after he violated terms and conditions of his Virginia alcohol safety action program. Those charges stemmed from his arrest for driving while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon in Virginia in January.

Radford will be one of nine newcomers to the team this season, including five more transfers — point guard Marcus Williams (Wyoming), power forward Henry Coleman (Duke), power forward Ethan Henderson (Arkansas), center Javonte Brown-Ferguson (Connecticut) and power forward Jalen Johnson (Mississippi State) — and three incoming freshmen — guards Manny Obaseki and Wade Taylor and center Ashton Smith.