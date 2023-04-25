The Texas A&M men’s basketball team officially announced the addition of Illinois-Chicago transfer Jace Carter on Tuesday. Carter announced he was transferring to A&M last week. He averaged a team-high 16.6 points per game last season as a sophomore at Illinois-Chicago. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard also pulled down seven rebounds a game and had a team-high 53 steals.
Texas A&M men's basketball team announces addition of Jace Carter
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
