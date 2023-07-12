The Texas A&M men’s basketball team will open the 2023-24 regular season at home against Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 6 at Reed Arena, the school announced Wednesday while unveiling its 13-game nonconference schedule.

The Aggies also will host Oral Roberts (Nov. 17), DePaul (Dec. 6), Memphis (Dec. 10), Houston Christian (Dec. 22) and Prairie View A&M (Dec. 30) in nonconference play with true road games at Ohio State (Nov. 10), SMU (Nov. 14), Virginia (Nov. 29) and Houston (Dec. 16). The Virginia game will be part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

A&M’s nonconference schedule includes one tournament: the ESPN Events Invitational on Nov. 23-26 in Kissimmee, Florida. Opponents and game times have yet to be announced.

The Southeastern Conference has announced opponents for the upcoming season but has yet to announce dates and times. The SEC tournament is scheduled for March 13-17 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Aggies are scheduled for a three-game exhibition tour in the Bahamas next month. A&M is set to face the Bahamas national team on Aug. 7, Zalgiris of Lithuania on Aug. 9 and Obras Basket of Argentina on Aug. 10 at the Atlantis Imperial Ballroom in Paradise Island, Bahamas.