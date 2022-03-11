Texas A&M men's basketball team advances to SEC semifinals with win over No. 4 Auburn

TAMPA, Fla. — Texas A&M isn’t done reviving its season after an arduous, month-long tailspin threatened its chances of any postseason action. In fact, the Aggies are talking Big Dance after Friday’s 67-62 victory over top-seeded and fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference men’s basketball tournament.

A&M won its sixth straight and seventh of its last eight after an eight-game losing streak in the middle of conference play.

“It’s something that we needed to go through,” A&M graduate guard Quenton Jackson said. “Everything that we went through earlier in the season literally has prepared us for now. Every game that we lost was a test. At some point you’ve got to pass the test. You study, you study, you study, you study. We failed eight times. But the ninth time, we won.”

A&M (22-11) advances to play 15th-ranked Arkansas in the semifinals at noon Saturday. Arkansas (25-7) beat LSU 79-67 in Friday’s second game at Amalie Arena.

A&M junior guard Tyrece Radford scored 19 points, hitting 5 of 6 3-pointers. Sophomore forward Henry Coleman III had his fourth double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jackson added 17 points, hitting 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. Jackson hit free throws late along with a dunk as the Aggies avenged a 75-58 loss at Auburn on Feb. 12 that was the final setback in their long losing streak.

The victory pushed A&M to the top of the next four out in Joe Lunardi’s mock 68-team NCAA tournament bracket on ESPN.com. A&M entered the tournament needing to win at least two games to make the field. The Aggies grabbed an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida on Wednesday and followed with an even better performance against Auburn, which was given the league’s regular-season championship trophy before the game.

“I thought our guys did a really good job [with] a quick turnaround to reabsorb a lot of what our initial game plan was,” A&M coach Buzz Williams said. “And then the assistants made some changes that I thought were paramount to giving us a chance.”

A&M shot 44% from the field (25 of 57), including 8 of 16 on 3-pointers, while Auburn shot only 30% from the field (21 of 69), including a dreadful 9 of 36 from 3-point range in helping A&M build a 20-point lead. It was A&M’s first victory over a top five team since a 71-69 victory over fifth-ranked Texas in 1982.

“I hope for Texas A&M and for our conference that that’s enough to get them in the tournament,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “They just beat one of the best teams in the country and beat us from start to finish and should not leave any doubt as to whether or not they belong.”

The loss probably cost the Tigers (27-5) a chance at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. Auburn, which had trouble getting the ball inside despite having a size advantage, missed 15 of its first 17 3-pointers.

“Give A&M credit,” Pearl said. “They played inspired. They played like their hair was on fire, because they’re trying to get into the NCAA tournament. We wanted to win this championship. We wanted to build momentum going in, and we got beat by a really good team. But our guys are pretty humble and pretty hungry. We still are.”

Jabari Smith, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward projected by some to be the NBA’s top draft pick this summer, led Auburn in scoring with 17 points. Sophomore center Walker Kessler added 16, and sophomore guard Wendell Green Jr. had 15, spurring a late comeback attempt by hitting a quartet of 3-pointers from long range.

Green made back-to-back 3-pointers to pull Auburn within 60-55 with 2 minutes, 14 seconds left. Jackson had a dunk coming out of a timeout with 1:55 left. Green missed a 3-pointer, but Auburn senior guard Zep Jasper stole the ball from Jackson. He had an open path to the basket, but a hustling Jackson blocked his shot from behind as Jasper laid the ball against the backboard.

“I think when [Jasper] saw he had a wide-open layup, I kind of just watched him set up for it, and I knew I had to go to the glass and get it just to try to make a play and make up for my mistake,” Jackson said.

Radford came up with the rebound, but A&M wasn’t able to score as Hassan Diarra missed a free throw. Smith hit a 3-pointer to pull Auburn within 62-58 with 37 seconds left, but Jackson answered with four straight free throws to push A&M’s lead to 66-58 with 32 seconds left.

Auburn, ranked No. 1 much of the winter, is 3-3 over its last six games.

For the second straight day, the Aggies started strongly in building a double-digit halftime lead. But unlike Wednesday when Florida rallied from a 16-point deficit to force overtime, Auburn was unable to fully overcome shooting 16% in the first half that left the Tigers trailing 37-21 at halftime.

Green made four long 3s to help Auburn get back in the game after missing seven of his first eight shots.

“They’re one of the most talented teams — not only in our league, but in our country,” Williams said. “Their talent overwhelms you, and it’s hard to decide how you’re going to play them.”

Coleman helped Radford carry A&M much of the afternoon while Jackson was riding the bench with three fouls.

Radford had eight rebounds, and freshman guard Wade Taylor IV added seven.

Smith and the 7-foot Kessler each had nine rebounds for Auburn which had a 43-42 edge, yet A&M had a 28-18 edge in points in the paint. Auburn got back in the game by having a 20-8 edge in points off turnovers.

• NOTES — A&M and Arkansas split two games during the regular season with the home team winning each. A&M grabbed an 86-81 victory on Jan. 8 and Arkansas won 76-73 in overtime two weeks later.