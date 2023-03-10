NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Texas A&M head men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams didn’t like the way he used his final timeout. With 15 seconds left and the Aggies holding a 65-61 lead, Williams stepped on the floor and signaled to an official that he needed a break with trouble mounting as his team struggled to run an offensive set.

He immediately apologized to his point guard Wade Taylor IV for using A&M’s final timeout, he said. Both Taylor and Julius Marble countered by telling their coach they thought the call was great.

“It’s only great if you guys finish this the right way,” Williams said.

Surviving a chaotic 40 minutes of basketball in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, the second-seeded and 18th-ranked Aggies closed out the game with two free throws following their late timeout and beat 10th-seeded Arkansas 67-61 on Friday at Bridgestone Arena.

“Credit to him. He kind of slowed us down,” A&M forward Henry Coleman III said. “People were able to get a breather. I thought the game was a very fast-paced game, very physical game. Everybody just responded.”

The Aggies (24-8) needed a settling force during the second half after the Razorbacks took a 13-point lead into the locker room at halftime. The Razorbacks (20-13) closed out the opening 20 minutes on a 9-2 run and blocked nine A&M shots in the first half. A&M didn’t help its case with nine turnovers that led to 13 Razorback points.

A&M, which entered Friday’s contest scoring 26.4% of its points at the free-throw line, only managed to shoot two free throws in the first half. The Aggies’ first free throw of the game came with just more than two minutes to play in the first half.

Coleman said A&M’s offensive woes began with inconsistent play on the defensive end of the floor.

“We were just out of sorts,” Williams said. “I wasn’t necessarily concerned about Arkansas. In the second half, I was more concerned about us at least getting in a position to worry about Arkansas. We were never in a groove. That’s completely Arkansas.”

According to HocStats.com, Arkansas had won the last 78 games when leading by 13 or more at halftime with their last loss in that scenario coming in 2009 against Mississippi State. Since 1945, the Razorbacks were 391-9 when leading by 13 or more at halftime.

But early in the second half, the Aggies stopped relying on their guards to drive the lane and instead worked the ball to Coleman in the post. The junior netted 11 of A&M’s first 15 points of the second half during a 15-6 run that cut Arkansas’ lead to two with 12 minutes left.

A&M also worked its way into the bonus with 11 minutes left and finished the game making 18 of 24 from the charity stripe.

Part of that quick return to the free-throw line was thanks to Taylor, who pulled momentum back in the Aggies’ direction midway through the second half by drawing a foul just over the timeline when he stopped in front of a retreating Anthony Black. It’s a move he’s used frequently this season and something the Aggie staff tracks for fun.

“We got to the bonus very, very fast, which I think was a big key to the game,” Taylor said. “I knew [Black] was trailing me, so I just wanted to stop in my tracks and see how it played out, and we got two free throws out of it.”

With free throws from guard Tyrece Radford and Taylor, A&M extended its lead to as many as eight with a minute remaining but had to weather more chaos before advancing to the SEC semifinals.

Williams used one of his timeouts with just less than three minutes to play to settle an out-of-control offensive possession that eventually resulted in two Taylor free throws, extending the Aggie lead to seven.

Finally, A&M needed a desperation heave on a baseline inbound play to secure the victory. After a failed attempt at getting the ball in to Radford, guard Andre Gordon launched a home run pass to the opposite free-throw line and found a leaping Radford in traffic to secure the possession. Gordon was the natural fit for the play as he played quarterback in high school.

“They know I’m confident passing the ball,” Gordon said. “I think I’m a confident passer and very confident with the ball.”

Radford joked that Gordon underthrew the ball like Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott, but it ended up being perfect.

“I told Coach, ‘Scratch the play, just throw me the ball and I’ll go get it,’” Radford said. “I played wide receiver in middle school, and I’ve got the hands. They just had the faith in me to throw it to me and I went up and got it.”

Taylor led the Aggies with 18 points followed by Coleman with 16. Radford and guard Dexter Dennis scored 11 apiece.

Arkansas’ Nick Smith Jr. netted a team-high 16.

A&M pulled down 43 rebounds to Arkansas’ 26, which included 17 Aggie offensive rebounds.

A&M will return to the SEC semifinals for the third time since joining the conference. The Aggies beat Arkansas last year in the penultimate round and beat LSU in the same round in 2016.

The Aggies will face sixth-seeded Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. Saturday after the Commodores knocked off No. 3 seed Kentucky 80-73. A&M defeated Vanderbilt 72-66 at Reed Arena on January 28.