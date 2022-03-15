Texas A&M men's basketball team advances in NIT with 74-62 win over Alcorn State

The emotional baggage of narrowly missing the NCAA tournament was heavy on the legs of the Texas A&M men’s basketball team as the Aggies opened the first round of the National Invitation Tournament against Alcorn State on Tuesday at Reed Arena.

But as the Aggies returned from halftime, they found some of the spark that propelled them on the improbable journey to the Southeastern Conference title game and pulled away for a 74-62 victory.

“It was just energy,” A&M senior guard Quenton Jackson said of the first-half lull. “Our energy was low. We had to pick up our energy. That was really it.”

The Aggies (24-12) scored 43 points in the second half after going into halftime tied 27-27.

Tyrece Radford scored 11 of his team-high 14 points in the second half and had a team-high 14 rebounds. Wade Taylor IV and Hassan Diarra each scored 12 points, and Jackson had 10.

Radford said despite missing out on the Big Dance’s field of 68, the NIT is a chance for the Aggies to show they deserved to be in the NCAA tournament.

“Honestly, it put a bigger chip on our shoulder,” Radford said. “We can’t B.S. this tournament. We’re going to continue to play our ball.”

Five games in six days caught up to the Aggies as they opened the NIT in front of a loud Reed Arena crowd, who were treated to free admission to the game. It took nearly five minutes for Taylor to dish to Henry Coleman III in transition for the first bucket of the game.

After that, A&M fired a barrage of shots that fell short, finishing the first half shooting just 38% from the field, including a 3 for 12 from 3-point range.

A 16-5 Aggie run to close out the first half appeared to give A&M a three-point lead heading into halftime, but Alcorn’s Dominic Brewton threw up a wild 3-point attempt at the buzzer that banked off the top of the backboard and went in, knotting the score at the break.

A&M opened the second half on a 15-5 run over the Braves (17-17) and eventually pushed its lead to as high as 19. The Aggies extended the lead thanks to a 22 for 22 clip from the free-throw line in the second half as a part of a 93% overall performance from the charity stripe.

Alcorn State was paced by Brewton, who netted a game-high 20 points, going 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Lenell Henry finished with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.

The Aggies advance to host Oregon either Saturday or Sunday in the second round of the NIT after the Ducks took down fourth-seeded Utah State 83-72. A&M is two wins away from a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York.

Jackson, a super senior, declined to discuss the emotion of missing out on the NCAA tournament, but said there is still plenty to play for as a No. 1 seed in the NIT.

“It’s still an opportunity in my eyes,” he said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.