Texas A&M men's basketball team adds Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis

Dexter Dennis, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Wichita State, announced his decision to transfer to Texas A&M on Friday via a social media post.

The Baker, Louisiana, native was a four-year starter for the Shocker men’s basketball team, averaging 8.4 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.9 minutes per game last season. He was named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year last season. Dennis also was named the team’s rookie of the year in 2019 and its defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021.

Dennis is a career 36.8% shooter from 3-point range with a high mark of 39.9% last season. He posted a career-high 25 points against SMU during his sophomore season and tallied 12 double-digit scoring performances last season.

For the last two seasons, Dennis has played under former A&M head coach and current Shocker assistant coach Billy Kennedy.

