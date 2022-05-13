 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M men's basketball team adds Wichita State transfer Dexter Dennis

  • 0
A&M basketball one

Texas A&M men’s basketball coach Buzz Williams instructs his team during the second round of the NIT against Oregon at Reed Arena in College Station on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Michael Miller, The Eagle

 Michael Miller

Dexter Dennis, a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard from Wichita State, announced his decision to transfer to Texas A&M on Friday via a social media post.

The Baker, Louisiana, native was a four-year starter for the Shocker men’s basketball team, averaging 8.4 points, five rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.9 minutes per game last season. He was named the 2021-22 American Athletic Conference defensive player of the year last season. Dennis also was named the team’s rookie of the year in 2019 and its defensive player of the year in 2019 and 2021.

Dennis is a career 36.8% shooter from 3-point range with a high mark of 39.9% last season. He posted a career-high 25 points against SMU during his sophomore season and tallied 12 double-digit scoring performances last season.

People are also reading…

For the last two seasons, Dennis has played under former A&M head coach and current Shocker assistant coach Billy Kennedy.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert