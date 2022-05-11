Michigan State post Julius Marble has transferred to play for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team, A&M announced Wednesday. Marble averaged 4.3 points and 2.4 rebounds over 90 games for the Spartans. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.3 rebounds last season, his third at Michigan State.
Texas A&M men's basketball team adds transfer from Michigan State
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
