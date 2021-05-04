Texas A&M men's basketball team adds Saint Joseph’s transfer

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has added Saint Joseph’s guard/forward Jordan Hall, who made the Atlantic 10 Conference all-rookie team last season.

The 6-foot-7 Hall averaged 10.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game last season for the 5-15 Hawks, who went 2-9 in conference play.

Hall played in 20 games, starting 18. He shot only 38% from the field (70 of 184) but hit 35.1% from 3-point range (33 of 94). Hall scored in double figures in seven of the season’s last eight games. That included a season-high 22 points against La Salle, hitting 7 of 15 field goals, including 4 of 9 3-pointers. He added a season-high 12 rebounds in that game and had 10 assists in the 91-82 victory for the fourth triple-double in school history.

Hall announced on Twitter six days ago he was entering the NCAA transfer portal.

“For personal reasons, I feel that it is in my best interest to leave the Philadelphia area for the remainder of my college career,” Hall said. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to Coach Billy Lange and everyone on Hawk Hill for your endless love and support.”