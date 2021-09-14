Texas A&M men's basketball team adds program aide Wabissa Bede to staff

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has hired former Virginia Tech player Wabissa Bede to the coaching staff as a program aide. Bede will help the team with recruiting organization, student-athlete development, advanced analytics and camps. Bede played two seasons under A&M head coach Buzz Williams, while Williams was at Virginia Tech.
Over four years with the Hokies from 2017-21, Bede amassed 453 points, 279 rebounds, 351 assists, 97 steals and 30 blocks in 117 games. Bede graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies with a minor in sociology and a master’s degree in agricultural and life sciences with a concentration in leadership studies.