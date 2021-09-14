 Skip to main content
Texas A&M men's basketball team adds program aide Wabissa Bede to staff
NCAA Virginia Tech Florida Basketball

Virginia Tech guard Wabissa Bede (3) drives on Florida guard Tre Mann (1) in the first half of a first round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Friday, March 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

The Texas A&M men’s basketball team has hired former Virginia Tech player Wabissa Bede to the coaching staff as a program aide. Bede will help the team with recruiting organization, student-athlete development, advanced analytics and camps. Bede played two seasons under A&M head coach Buzz Williams, while Williams was at Virginia Tech.

Over four years with the Hokies from 2017-21, Bede amassed 453 points, 279 rebounds, 351 assists, 97 steals and 30 blocks in 117 games. Bede graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies with a minor in sociology and a master’s degree in agricultural and life sciences with a concentration in leadership studies.

