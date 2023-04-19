The Texas A&M men’s basketball team received its first transfer commitment of the offseason Wednesday as Illinois-Chicago guard Jace Carter announced his pledge to sign with the Aggies on social media and confirmed with The Eagle.

The Aggies were one of the first teams to contact Carter when he entered the transfer portal, he said. A&M head coach Buzz Williams was the only coach from a program recruiting Carter to fly to Chicago to meet with the player then fly to Florida to meet with Carter’s family.

“It made me feel like I was a priority,” Carter said. “It made me feel important. They connected with my whole family. You notice the culture behind Texas A&M basketball and that environment in College Station, and that really drew me to it. They are really like a family, and they’re all on the same page and want to be better and want to win, and that’s something I want to be a part of. That really made me and my family feel at home when I visited up there, and we loved it.”

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard averaged 16.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21 games with 17 starts last season. He scored 20 points or more seven times with a career high 25 against Bradley in late January.

The native of Titusville, Florida, is a career 32.4% from behind 3-point range with a high mark of five 3-pointers twice over his two seasons at Illinois-Chicago.

Carter described himself as a versatile wing who is “able to score at all three levels and defend 1-through-4 or whatever I need to do,” he said. “Really just scoring the ball, defending and rebounding at a good rate ... you know, doing whatever I can do to help my teammates be better and help us win.”

Williams has a history of recruiting guards with rebounding ability. Carter had an 18.2% defensive rebounding rating last season. His freshman year, his offensive rebounding percentage was at 10.2% but that fell to 4.9% last season.

Carter said his role as a freshman was to get offensive rebounds, defend the opponent’s best player and hit corner 3-pointers. But his season was cut short due to a torn MCL. Last season, his role expanded, which he said took his focus away from offensive rebounding.

Carter earned Horizon League All-Freshman honors in 2021-22 and made the All-Missouri Valley Conference second team last season.

After COVID-19 shut down his senior year in high school, his scholarship offers were slim, he said. Now in his second time going through the recruiting process, he had his pick between A&M, Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson.

He relished the ability to take in-person visits this time and meet some of the people he will be playing alongside in person as opposed to over Zoom in 2020.

“It was completely different,” Carter said. “Sometimes it was surreal. Even sitting in front of Coach Buzz, I took a moment to to be like, ‘This is Coach Buzz. This is really what’s going on.’”

The Aggies will have to replace guard Dexter Dennis, whose eligibility ended. A&M also has lost guards KK Robinson and Erik Pratt to the transfer portal. Pratt, a junior college transfer, has since announced his commitment to Milwaukee on social media.

Williams and his staff will also add incoming freshman guard Bryce Lindsay, a three-star recruit from IMG Academy.

Coming from Astronaut High School, Carter said he’s played with and against many of the Southeastern Conference’s best and is ready for the fast-paced action the league has to offer.

Ultimately, he’s ready to play for a coaching staff that seemingly made him part of the family as soon as his name hit the transfer portal.

“Buzz is a genuine dude,” Carter said. “I’ve asked a lot of questions. I’ve asked around, a lot of people. Everybody gives me the same answer that he’s a good guy. He’s intense, but he loves his players. Something that’s important to me is that he’s a believer in Jesus Christ. I’m big on religion and makes me feel good my head coach feels the same way. He’s just a great leader.”